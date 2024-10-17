Tencent Music Entertainment Group Inks Strategic Partnership with Galaxy Corporation

Expanding TME's Global Footprint to Elevate International Music Experiences

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) today announced a strategic partnership with Galaxy Corporation, the agency representing the influential global musician G-Dragon, for his upcoming regional tour. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in TME's ambitions to expand its global presence and further solidify its position in the international music scene.

image

As part of this agreement, TME will act as the proprietary tour partner for G-Dragon's concerts across various markets, including most of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. TC Pan, Group Vice President of Tencent Music Entertainment, highlighted the importance of this partnership: "Collaborating with a renowned global musician like G-Dragon aligns perfectly with TME's vision of connecting international audiences with exceptional music experiences. This partnership not only strengthens our presence in the global market, but also underscores our commitment to empowering music partners and artists to reach their full potential on the world stage."

Yongho Choi, CEO of Galaxy Corporation, also shared his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to partner with Tencent Music Entertainment, a global entertainment-tech company listed on NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Building on this strategic partnership, we plan to integrate AI, AR, mixed reality, and robotics into entertainment to create a new kind of concert experience for global audiences."

TME has been making efforts to broaden its international footprint through a range of initiatives like its Global Music Outreach program, which seeks to showcase Chinese music artists on international platforms and facilitate cross-border collaborations. It also operates the JOOX streaming service in Southeast Asia.

With this strategic partnership, TME aims to elevate G-Dragon's overseas tour experience by expanding its reach and providing fans with new opportunities to connect with his music and brand, while reinforcing TME's growing influence in the global music industry.

