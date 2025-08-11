TENCENT GAMES RETURNS TO GAMESCOM 2025 WITH ITS BIGGEST EVER LINEUP OF GLOBAL GAMES

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games, a leading global platform for game development, publishing and operations, is thrilled to announce its participation in gamescom 2025, taking place in Cologne, Germany, from August 20 to 24. This year's showcase represents the company's most expansive presence to date, spotlighting over a dozen groundbreaking titles from across its owned and partner studios and publishing divisions. From iconic franchises to bold original creations and cutting-edge gaming technologies, Tencent Games is shaping the future of gaming by driving innovation and fostering deeper connections across the global gaming community.

Tencent Games' presence at gamescom 2025

Kicking off its most ambitious gamescom yet, Tencent Games is playing a leading role in shaping a sustainable future for the gaming industry. Rick Li, Producer of PUBG MOBILE, will speak at the Playing for the Planet (P4P) Panel at the gamescom congress on August 21. Joining fellow industry leaders from Ubisoft, Unity Technologies and Xbox, Li will contribute to the panel "Level up for impact: How Consoles, Engines and AAA games are driving efficiency upstream and inspiring action downstream with players." This discussion will highlight how different parts of the video games industry can contribute upstream by reducing emissions, while also engaging players downstream to raise environmental awareness and inspire meaningful action.

In addition, Tencent Games will share valuable insights at devcom, gamescom's developer conference running from August 18 to 19. On August 18, sessions will explore technological innovations such as AI and anti-cheat, followed by a deep dive into the role of the audiovisual language in Delta Force: Black Hawk Down on August 19. Further, VISVISE, Tencent Games' AI-powered game development solution will make its global debut at gamescom and devcom; the AI tools, GoSkinning and MotionBlink, will transform production pipelines and enhance development efficiency by automating character skinning workflow and motion capture. These highly anticipated new innovations and proprietary tools will be showcased at the Tencent Games B2B booth (Hall 4 & 4.2), underscoring its commitment to global collaboration and technological development.

Bringing beloved gaming titles to the global stage

On the show floor, TiMi Studio Group together with Tencent's other studios will be presenting a wave of new game titles and updates across a wide range of genres.

Here's what fans can expect from Tencent at gamescom this year:

Fate Trigger (Saroasis Studios) – Combining anime flair with tactical action, Fate Trigger offers a fresh twist to the Battle Royale genre, a game that's easy to jump into, rewarding to master and welcoming to gamers of all skill levels. In its recent Closed Beta Test, the game rolled out major updates including new playable characters, game modes and powerful items. Bringing more surprises to players at gamescom, Fate Trigger will debut a new trailer at the Opening Night Live alongside exciting hands-on experiences at Hall 6, Booth B-051.

Honor of Kings: World (TiMi Studio Group) – This highly anticipated new multiplayer adventure RPG, a stunning Eastern Fantasy reimagining the Honor of Kings universe, will be revealed at gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. Visitors will have an exclusive opportunity to experience this brand-new world at the Honor of Kings: World Booth (Hall 9, Booth B040), featuring a hands-on demo with mouse and keyboard or controller support, on-stage boss challenge, and fun photo opportunities.

Interstellar Utopia (Pixel Software) – Previously known as Silicon Universe, Interstellar Utopia is a cross-platform open cosmic sandbox that invites players to explore vast, boundless galaxies without loading screens or server barriers. Fans of space exploration and interstellar experiences can now explore vast galaxies inhabited by different civilizations and cyborgs, in a hands-on demo of the game available during gamescom at Hall 10.1 B-053.

PUBG MOBILE (Co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.) – PUBG MOBILE continues to innovate, evident by its highly anticipated new ghost-themed gameplay. Coming to Version 4.0, this all-new experience will offer players a variety of ghost abilities and mechanics they will need to master. Unfail, the brand-new Asymmetric PvP mode, is also scheduled to launch with Version 4.0. PUBG MOBILE's commitment to providing its community with fresh and engaging content means it now offers an experience that goes beyond Battle Royale. Hands-on demo experiences will be offered to players during gamescom at Hall 6.1 Booth C-071-A070.

Rust Mobile (Officially licensed by Facepunch Studios) – Staying true to the uncompromising spirit of the original, Rust Mobile delivers a survival experience fans know and love. From open-world exploration and ruthless PvP combat, to base building and the tension of trust and betrayal, the mobile version captures the essence of Rust. Players will get a chance to be among the first to try an exclusive hands-on demo of Rust Mobile at gamescom at Hall 6 C-051g, revisiting the expansive world of Rust on mobile.

Terminull Brigade (PewPew Games) – Set inside a collapsing virtual-reality construct known as the Nullverse, Terminull Brigade casts players as Rogueteers, a band of digital warriors fighting to free the Nullverse from malevolent shadow algorithms. This Co-op Action-Roguelike Shooter has officially launched globally on July 30, and PewPew Games will bring an immersive experience for players during gamescom, including hands-on and more surprises at Hall 6 C-051g.

Join Tencent Games at gamescom 2025 to see and experience first-hand how it's collaborating with its studios to build the future of global gaming.

About Tencent Games

Tencent Games was launched in 2003, and has since grown into a leading global platform for game development, publishing and operation, as well as the operator of the largest online game community in China. It is dedicated to offering engaging and high quality interactive entertainment experiences for players around the world. Tencent Games now offers more than 170 in-house developed and licensed games across 200 countries and regions, which provides hundreds of millions of users with cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences. Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE, League of Legends, Call of Duty: Mobile and Brawl Stars are some of our most popular titles around the world.

###

APPENDIX: Details on Tencent Games' Devcom Speaking Slots

Tencent Games @ Devcom Developer Conference



The Invisible War Against Mobile Game Cheats – A Global Defense Perspective

Monday, August 18 | 2025 12:45 PM to 1:15 PM at Stage 2 - Mobile Track | Confex Level 1



Yue Wang, Director of Anti-Cheat Operations at Tencent Games

AI Redefining Animation Production – End-to-end Innovation in Character Animation

Monday, August 18 | 2025 1:45 PM to 2:15 PM at Stage 5 - Confex Level 2

Zijiao Zeng, Principle AI Researcher at Tencent Games

Smoke and Echoes: The Violence and Poetry of Sound Narrative in 'Delta Force: Black Hawk Down'

Tuesday, August 19 | 2025 11:15 AM to 12:15 at Stage 1 - Confex Level 1

Merle Chen , Audio Lead at Tencent Games

Shuai Zhen , Sound Designer at Tencent Games

Luke Wang , Audio Designer at Tencent Games

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747238/image_997621_33244854.jpg