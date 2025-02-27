Tencent Cloud Recognized as a Leader in Omdia Market Radar for Games in Asia & Oceania, Solidifying its Position as a Global Gaming Industry Innovator

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, has been named as a leader among cloud platforms for games in the latest report by Omdia, a premier technology research and advisory firm. The report highlights Tencent Cloud's exceptional capabilities in supporting the gaming industry, showcasing its cutting-edge infrastructure and innovative, gaming-specific solutions, which solidify its position as an innovator in the global gaming sector.

According to the "Omdia Market Radar: Cloud Platforms for Games, Asia & Oceania – 2025", Tencent Cloud is the top cloud platform for game developers in China – one of the largest and fastest-growing markets globally. It is also expanding its influence internationally, establishing a significant presence in Asia and Oceania, where it is positioned as one of the leading cloud service providers and is the only Asian vendor in the leader quadrant. As China's largest gaming company, Tencent's scale is reflected in its deep expertise and sustained focus in the gaming sector, with a sustained focus on gaming, which drives the development of its cloud platform. This emphasis is evident in Tencent Cloud's robust suite of tools for game developers, including game servers, multiplayer services, and LiveOps. The platform's offerings reflect the advanced adoption of live service business models in the Chinese market, distinguishing Tencent Cloud as a leader in the industry.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "It is an honor for us at Tencent Cloud to be recognized as a leader in the Omdia Market Radar. This acknowledgment is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in supporting the gaming industry. As the demand for cloud-based gaming solutions continues to grow, Tencent Cloud becomes even more well positioned to drive innovation and deliver greater value to developers and players all over the world."

Innovative Solutions for the Gaming Industry

Tencent Cloud has developed a range of solutions to address the unique challenges of the gaming industry, enabling developers to deliver seamless, secure, and engaging experiences to players worldwide, including key offerings such as Game Multimedia Engine (GME), Tencent EdgeOne, Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) and WeTest. With these mature solutions for the gaming industry, Tencent Cloud has already powered some of the most successful games in the world.

Taking EdgeOne, one of Tencent Cloud's flagship products for instance, in the gaming sector, EdgeOne's global nodes, combined with innovative architecture, have accelerated game server access by over 30%, improved download speeds for game developers by an average of 50%, and increased first-day user activity by 20%. Today, EdgeOne serves over 500 gaming clients globally, providing services for Tencent's self-developed strategic games like Honor of Kings. Additionally, EdgeOne supports global operations for companies such as Kuro Games' "Wuthering Waves" and BluePoch's "Reverse 1999", ensuring both security and performance.

Anti-Cheat Expert, another popular gaming solution, offers a comprehensive range of game security services, safeguarding players across various scenarios throughout the lifecycle of both PC and mobile games. It provides multi-dimensional protection and detection capabilities. Leveraging 20 years of anti-cheat experience and a vast database of cheat samples, ACE employs AI and big data technologies to effectively detect various types of threats and cheating, including emerging cheats such as DMA (Direct Memory Access) and AI-based cheats. ACE is now serving millions of players across hundreds of games. For example, The Bornless, a PC action horror First Person Shooter (FPS) game developed by Cathedral Studios, is utilizing ACE to address diverse security challenges and ensure a fair and competitive gaming environment for players.

Leveraging its cost-effective solutions and deep expertise in the gaming industry, Tencent Cloud has become the leading partner for global gaming companies seeking scalable, high-performance cloud infrastructure. The company has strategically expanded its global server footprint beyond mainland China, building a robust, high-performance network across Asia-Pacific and Oceania to meet rising regional demand. Tencent Cloud further differentiates itself through unmatched compatibility with Chinese-developed software ecosystems, offering enterprises a seamless transition to cloud environments.

As part of its accelerated global growth strategy, Tencent Cloud is prioritizing investments in key international markets, with Asia-Pacific and Oceania seeing accelerated adoption of its services. The gaming sector, a core pillar of this expansion, is positioned as a cornerstone of Tencent Cloud's future growth, reinforcing its leadership in the global cloud computing arena.

###

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628605/Image.jpg