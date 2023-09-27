Tencent Cloud Recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service

Tencent Cloud ranked highest in Asia in the Video Use Case, according to the Critical Capabilities report

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its recognition as a Challenger in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) released by Gartner® for the first time. Notably, Tencent Cloud ranked highest in Asia, based on the Video Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report for CPaaS. As a Challenger in CPaaS, we believe this is a testament of Tencent Cloud's strong performance and continuous innovation in the CPaaS market.

CPaaS has become an important digitalization tool that helps enterprises improve their operational efficiency internally and optimize customer experience externally. Indeed, Tencent Cloud has been the leader in this field in China for years. According to the Gartner Market Share: CPaaS, Worldwide, 2022, Tencent Cloud ranked highest in China's PaaS market by revenue in 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud was also listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for CPaaS.

We believe behind all these recognitions are more than two decades of technological foundation, insights and experience of Tencent Cloud, which has since then developed an industry-leading CPaaS product matrix.

Excellence in CPaaS Solutions

At present, Tencent Cloud's Chat provides globally interconnected chat APIs, multi-platform SDKs, and UIKit components to help developers quickly bring messaging capabilities such as one-to-one chat, group chat, chat rooms, and system notifications to applications and websites. With a global end-to-end communication latency of less than 300 ms, along with a messaging success rate exceeding 99.99% and robust service reliability, Tencent Cloud ensures seamless and reliable communication experiences. The platform currently serves over 100,000 customers worldwide with over 550 billion daily peak messages and over 1 billion MAUs.

Another note-worthy solution is Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), which supports the rapid development of applications such as Tencent Meeting/ VooV Meeting and Weixin Channels. TRTC serves more than 5,000 monthly active customers in all walks of life, and compresses the end-to-end video transmission delay in industrial remote real-time control to within 100 ms. As further proof of its competence, TRTC's million-attendee-scale architecture technology has recently won the Chinese Patent Gold Award.

Moreover, Tencent Cloud Contact Center (TCCC), is another solution helping enterprises quickly build a customer contact platform that integrates phone calls, online communication, and video calls. It can be integrated as SaaS or into business systems to provide a flexible and stable integrated cloud contact center for enterprise customer service, sales, offline store communication, hybrid office and other scenarios.

Tencent Cloud has made significant strides in supporting various enterprises to build deeper engagement with customers via CPaaS, including MetaLife, Nexontown and more. Leveraging the above CPaaS capabilities and Tencent Cloud's extensive content delivery network with over 2,800 global acceleration nodes across more than 70 countries and regions, Tencent Cloud will continue to improve its real-time capability, interactivity and ease of use of CPaaS, while supporting more enterprises to digitally transform and upgrade through its extensive global infrastructure, ultimately accelerating the advent of the "Immersive Convergence" era.

