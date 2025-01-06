Tencent Cloud Recognized Again in the Gartner® "Competitive Landscape: Video Platform Services" Report, solidifying its Pioneering Position in the Asia-Pacific Market

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced today that it is once again recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® "Competitive Landscape: Video Platform Services" report. We believe this recognition highlights our leading audio and video technology and product portfolio advantages along with its comprehensive global services—reaffirming Tencent Cloud's dominant position in the Asia-Pacific market for audio and video capabilities and its robust global competitiveness.

According to the recently released 2024 Gartner® "Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)" report, Tencent Cloud positioned highest in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of Ability to Execute, and was the only Chinese company recognized in the Magic Quadrant. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud has maintained its position in the CPaaS field as the Asia-Pacific region's top market share holder for three consecutive years.

The Gartner® "Competitive Landscape: Video Platform Services" report pointed out, "Due to technological advancements, improved accessibility, and the rise of diverse and personalized content, the global demand for various OTT video content (such as streaming, entertainment, lifestyle, education, and social media digital platforms and applications) continues to grow. As a result, vendors are trying to differentiate themselves through additional services, expanding their product offerings beyond VPS workflow services, and integrating emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence."

Industry Leading Technology Powers the Digital Transformation of Global Companies

Powered by globally leading technology, Tencent Cloud Media Processing Service offers a comprehensive, one-stop solution tailored for industries like M&E, e-commerce, and education, and expands its global footprint to drive the digital transformation of industries worldwide. Presently, Tencent Cloud has established close collaborations and provided stable technical support to numerous overseas enterprises, including Japan's top karaoke application Pokekara, Singaporean streaming media service provider BeLive, Indonesia's media giant TribunNews, Thailand's digital content platform Ookbee, and Pakistan's online TV platform ARY ZAP etc.

Serving the global market relies heavily on cutting-edge technological support. Tencent Cloud's MPaaS offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including media processing (MPS), cloud live streaming (CSS), cloud video on-demand (VOD), and live event broadcasting (LEB). Notably, Tencent Cloud's MPS boasts leading edges in encoding technology, image quality enhancement, media quality inspection, and media AI. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud keeps paying attention to media framework openness and fostering a robust industry ecosystem.

In terms of encoding technology, Tencent Cloud's MPS possesses leading encoding capabilities in the audio and video industry. It can save over 50% of the bitrate without compromising quality, significantly reducing operational costs for enterprises. Its mainstream encoding formats support the most comprehensive standards, including H.264/H.265/H.266/VP9/AV1, as well as the Chinese standards AVS2/AVS3. In the MSU World Video Coding Contest held at Moscow State University in 2024, Tencent's encoder took first place in all 15 indicators, once again achieving the best performance overall. Additionally, it supports the most comprehensive audio and video encoding standards, including VP8, H.264, VP9, H.265, AV1, AVS3, and H.266.

Audio and video quality is one of the industry's major concerns. In this regard, for needs such as upgrading old video sources and enhancing image quality, MPS provides over ten enhancement capabilities through AI technology, including detail enhancement, color enhancement, SDR to HDR conversion, super-resolution, intelligent frame interpolation, and more, effectively helping enterprises and users address various audio and video quality issues.

In addition to its leading technology research and development capabilities, Tencent Cloud has actively participated in the development of the H.266/VVC standard, becoming the world's first cloud provider to support H.266/VVC. Tencent Cloud holds key positions in the standardization organization, including as the joint chief editor and co-chair of the H.266/VVC standard, and is a significant technical contributor. Moreover, Tencent Cloud is the only Founding Member of AV1 in China and actively participates in the development of the AV2 standard, as well as the engineering of the H.267 standard.

On the ecological front, MPS collaborates with overseas ecosystem partners in areas such as audio and video processing and transmission. It supports technologies like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Nielsen, Nagra digital watermarks, and transmission standards such as SRT, SMPTE2022-07, SMPTE ST2110 with JPEG-XS, and NDI. This ensures that audio and video can be transmitted with low latency, stability, and smoothness.

The Tencent Cloud audio and video team actively leads or participates in the development of many open-source audio and video projects such as SRS, SRT, VLC, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between the cloud and the open-source community.

AIGC innovation: leading the future of new audio and video experiences

Staying at the global forefront demands ongoing tech innovation, and Tencent Cloud's audio-video solutions are delving into deep integration with AIGC. According to the recently released IDC "China Video Cloud Market Tracker, 2024 1H report", Tencent Cloud maintains the top market share in both the video live streaming cloud services market and video production and media asset management field. Particularly noteworthy is the integration of audio and video with artificial intelligence, which exceeds expectations in terms of interaction and content creation. For instance, Tencent Cloud's brand-new media intelligence products have been introduced and extensively applied in scenarios such as short dramas and live broadcasting.

Tencent Cloud has launched an all-in-one solution for short dramas, offering intelligent functions such as subtitle extraction, translation, original subtitle erasure, translation subtitle suppression, voice cloning, and video synthesis to facilitate low-cost international expansion of short dramas. In live broadcasting scenarios, by leveraging AI capabilities, Tencent Cloud also provides real-time subtitles without language restrictions and real-time translation and synthesis substitution capabilities, assisting international clients in overcoming language barriers during live broadcasts.

In addition to media intelligence, Tencent Cloud's rendering capability also integrates AI capability, enriching the capabilities and application scenarios of digital humans. In the past, high-precision real-time interactive digital humans required a significant amount of computing power. By integrating with AI capabilities and leveraging Tencent Cloud's cloud-based real-time rendering capability, users can now experience ultra-high precision, smooth, and delicate digital human content on lightweight terminals such as mini-programs and H5, enabling seamless communication anytime, anywhere.

Furthermore, Tencent Cloud's rendering has introduced various solutions such as cloud phones, 24/7 live streaming of digital humans, and native recording, among others, deeply applied in education, e-commerce, and other scenarios. Combined with fast live streaming capabilities, it provides a one-stop bullet screen interactive live streaming solution. Hosts only need a mobile phone to conduct bullet screen game live broadcasts in the live room without the need to download or install games and purchase broadcasting equipment.

As innovative technologies continue to converge, Tencent Cloud will persist in constructing an international business landscape from a global perspective. Leveraging its deep accumulation in the audio and video domain, Tencent Cloud will continuously optimize core technologies, actively embrace innovative technologies, and enhance the competitiveness of its audio and video products. Simultaneously, through deep collaboration with various industries, Tencent Cloud aims to assist industries in achieving high-quality development and provide a digital support and business innovation path for enterprise internationalization.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

