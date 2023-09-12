Tencent Cloud Launches Inaugural Web3 Product Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC for Developers and Enterprises

New release emphasizes Tencent Cloud's ongoing commitment to supporting the Web3 development

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced the launch of its first Web3-native product, Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC. Jointly developed with Ankr, this new offering aims to deliver reliable Web3 infrastructure, along with developer services to Web3 builders. By introducing Blockchain RPC, Tencent Cloud strives to provide a blockchain node infrastructure solution that is fast and robust, enabling developers to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving Web3 environment.

The newly launched RPC service, which allows developers to conveniently query data and process transactions on a variety of blockchains, was developed in collaboration with the blockchain service provider Ankr to ensure the high level of stability of the underlying node infrastructure. Through Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC, developers can interact with blockchain networks with ultra-low latency, allowing developers to focus on decentralized application development.

In addition to easy blockchain access, Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC also helps enterprises and Web3 projects overcome the limitations and difficulties of building their own nodes. These limitations are related to the high operational costs, manpower, and resources to deploy, maintain, and upgrade nodes as fixes are required on short notice from the blockchains themselves. Furthermore, the new product covers challenges in weak stability and availability, as nodes may encounter risks of hardware failures, network interruptions, and malicious attacks that would affect applications' performance. Additionally, the service offers a solution to the difficulty of elastic scaling, as solo nodes cannot scale flexibly during periods of high concurrency and peak requests within a short period.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "With the launch of our first Web3-native product, Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC, we look forward to further demonstrating our commitment to the global Web3 community with partners like Ankr. Tencent Cloud is glad to be offering unprecedented capabilities to empower developers and to support the growth of decentralized applications, and we are well prepared and equipped to continue evolving to meet market needs and provide the best Web3-related features and services."

Stanley Wu, Co-Founder and CTO of Ankr, said, "The initiation of our partnership with Tencent Cloud is a pivotal moment for Ankr and indicates the leaps made by the decentralized internet in integrating with the vital infrastructure of the broader web ecosystem. It paves the way for an era of accelerated development in blockchain applications, whether from emerging Web3 initiatives or established enterprises, and creates a path for further collaboration and innovation."

What Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC Can Do

Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC will provide two versions – public, for free blockchain interaction with set features and rate limits; and premium, for Pay-as-you-Go blockchain interaction with increased request throughput and enhanced rate limits. Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC will also launch an enterprise-exclusive version of the service, covering more blockchains and global regions in the near future. In addition, new supported blockchains and an advanced API service will be gradually integrated with the public and premium versions of the service.

The latest offering possesses a strong advantage in the market by offering high concurrency performance, supporting a regular request volume of up to 1,800 requests per second per chain, thanks to Ankr's node expertise. Leveraging over a decade of cloud service experience, Tencent Cloud ensures high disaster tolerance, high availability, and ultra-low latency RPC services. It also features ultra-high speed with a main interface latency of less than 5ms via the use of Tencent Cloud Performance Services. The product uses distributed architecture and efficient load balancing to ensure service stability and availability, which reduces the risk of single-point failures and improves usage resilience.

In addition, the product offers flexible, clear and straightforward billing, charged by the number of requests, with no additional fees for Archive Node requests. As it allows developers to focus on application development, the RPC service frees developers from the complex process of building, maintaining, and upgrading the nodes of different blockchain setup requirements. Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC also provides 24/7 enterprise-level technical support, with dedicated personnel to provide exclusive services.

Tencent Cloud's inaugural Web3 product is now live in the availability zones of Hong Kong and Singapore, serving customers worldwide. It currently provides top-performing blockchain interaction capabilities to three popular blockchains, Ethereum Mainnet, BNB Smart Chain, and Polygon PoS – with more Layer-1 and Layer-2 roll-up blockchains set to be added to the list. Tencent Cloud Blockchain RPC, coupled with Tencent Cloud's user engagement tools, security products, and cloud infrastructure, strive to empower developers and projects to accelerate the development of Web3 innovations.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

As for Web3, Tencent Cloud is committed to helping builders accelerate the adoption of decentralized technology, with our connections with global Web3 ecosystem players, and our simple, secure tools and cloud infrastructure.

