Tencent Cloud Empowers MEA Enterprises with New SuperApp-as-a-Service, AI and Media Capabilities

Tencent Cloud's second year of participation in the significant tech event underscores company's commitment to growing its cloud business in the MEA market. The showcase also features the digital platform upgrade for Abu Dhabi's government services.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its showcase at the GITEX GLOBAL 2023, one of the world's largest and most inclusive tech events held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Attending for the second time, Tencent Cloud is looking to strategically grow its business in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market, demonstrating its unique and competitive solutions and ecosystems in the gaming, media, telecommunications and public sectors.

During the event, Tencent Cloud will be debuting the SuperApp-as-a-Service, along with their latest innovations, under the Tencent Cloud AI and media solution family, that will be tailored for MEA enterprises.

Leveraging the track records in supporting Weixin/WeChat ecosystem with over 1.1 billion monthly active Mini Program users, Tencent Cloud's SuperApp-as-a-Service features the Tencent Cloud Mini Program Platform (TCMPP) that transforms web and mobile apps into one light-weight mini program for aggregation, open to any cloud infrastructure with container-based deployment. It offers a robust digital infrastructure which is fundamental for enterprise and public service transformation.

On 17th October 2023, Tencent Cloud and TAMM, under the Department of Government Enablement of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, held a signing ceremony to celebrate their partnership, and this collaboration will transform the public services into mini programs and aggregate them on TAMM using TCMPP capabilities.

This lifestyle transformation has turned TAMM into a Super App, consolidating over 700 essential public services from more than 30 government entities and the private sector on a single, standardized mini program, to provide services including citizenship and work permit applications, business registration, industrial license applications, housing and property leasing, healthcare facility access, tourism information, inheritance services, insurance matters, traffic ticket management, education and work benefits.

Tencent's Transformative Technological Solutions, showcased at GITEX 2023

Quick-training Digital Human is Tencent Cloud's latest solution, empowering businesses of all shapes and sizes to reap the benefits from the AI revolution. It supports enterprise users to create customized digital avatars with minimal training, as such meeting the increasing demand for digital avatars across a vast variety of fields, including customer service, sales and marketing, virtual tour guiding, and more. Furthermore, the Tencent Cloud e-know Your Customer (eKYC) solution, utilizes AI technologies to optimize identity authentication processes with document recognition, liveness detection, and face verification capabilities.

Recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the No. 1 cloud services provider in Asia Pacific in the media sector, Tencent Cloud will also be officially releasing several products under its AI media solution portfolio at GITEX 2023, to cater to the booming digital content, media, gaming and entertainment demand in the MEA region. Tencent Cloud Smart Video Analysis Platform (SVAP), Intelligent Media AI Platform, will be showcased with their advanced capabilities helping media organizations, enterprises, and content creators in areas such as video content creation and moderation, and smart video analysis.

Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for the Middle East and Africa, said, "Backed by our ecosystem-building experience in the consumer internet space, as well as our AI capabilities accumulated, including hosting apps and offering internet infrastructure for a billion of users, Tencent Cloud is well positioned to work with local partners in the MEA region to support the local public service transformation, enabling enterprises and international businesses to leverage Tencent technologies to access the Chinese market, in addition to undertaking their own digital transformations in local markets using Tencent products and services."

"At Tencent Cloud, we also believe that cloud technologies including super app solutions are essential to enterprises and governments that embark on a digital transformation journey," Hu added. "We are pleased to be collaborating with TAMM to upgrade its digital platform for government services for all Abu Dhabi residents. We look forward to working with more enterprises, agencies and institutions in the region and globally through Tencent Cloud's products and solutions."

Sharing insights about the evolving landscape of cloud gaming, Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for the Middle East and Africa, spoke with Ralph Simon, Chief Executive Officer at Mobilium Global, to discuss how 5G is shaping the future of video gaming, elaborating on the roles of cloud service providers in offering comprehensive gaming solutions, for telcos and gaming platform providers, utilizing technologies such as TRTC with low latency and Edge Computing Machine. During the fire-side chat, Dan Hu shared his excitement for future plans for the Middle Eastern market, as gaming services are expected to benefit significantly from 5G. He commented that AI will drive forward the next-generation gaming systems, as Tencent Cloud continues to offer its solutions to the Middle Eastern market for enterprise adoption, including the Tencent Cloud SuperApp-as-a-Service for digital transformation.

International Business Posts Strong Growth

Tencent Cloud's international business presently covers Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other major markets.

In the first half of 2023, Tencent Cloud's international business has achieved a double-digit revenue growth and a 66% revenue contribution with the partner countries' ecosystems, with the Middle East being one of the fastest growing regions with many regional customers showing strong interest in exploring potential SuperApp projects.

Today, Tencent Cloud is investing in local partner ecosystems, particularly in audio and video live streaming, with the goal of becoming a preferred technology service provider in the region. They plan to expand their resources in the audio and video domain and deploy AI products in the short term, while also strengthening their global partner network by recruiting influential local partners in the Middle East.

Tencent Cloud's international business and government partners benefit from the company's wide portfolio of 400 technologies and connectivity solutions that support enterprise grade digital transformation through its global infrastructure network, covering more than 26 geographic areas across five continents and 70 availability zones, with more than 2800 acceleration nodes.

Now in its 43rd edition, GITEX Global stands as one of the world's most iconic tech events. This year, the exhibition is expected to host over 6,000 exhibitors and more than 1,400 speakers from over 180 countries. In 2022, the event attracted more than 5,000 companies and over 170,000 attendees. This year's GITEX Global is set to showcase the trending growth of AI over the past 12 months. Notable speakers from the tech industry will also cover a wide range of topics, including Cybersecurity, Mobility, Sustainable Tech, and more.

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

