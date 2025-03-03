Temu Wins High Ratings for Quality, Data Handling and Returns from Top German Consumer Watchdog

BERLIN, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stiftung Warentest, Germany's leading consumer testing organization, awarded Temu a "good" rating for data handling and shopping experience. The independent evaluation also found that products purchased from Temu were "usable and as described."

The assessment was part of Stiftung Warentest's review of seven major e-commerce platforms, examining product safety, data handling, and the overall shopping experience. Temu was among the top performers in the evaluation, which also included Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, Fruugo, Wish, and Banggood.

Founded in 1964 by the German federal parliament, Stiftung Warentest is Germany's most trusted independent consumer testing agency. Its evaluations follow strict scientific protocols, combining laboratory testing with real-world use cases to provide objective, reliable product assessments.

Temu's performance in the evaluation reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen quality assurance. The company implements a rigorous seller and product vetting process, backed by proactive monitoring and swift corrective action.

Germany is Temu's largest EU market, with 17 million users, according to its latest EU transparency report. Since launching in Europe in April 2023, Temu has prioritized quality assurance and data protection to enhance consumer trust.

Temu collaborates with leading global testing and certification organizations, including TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, SGS, and Bureau Veritas, to ensure third-party seller products meet required standards. In addition, Temu has been certified by Dekra, a respected German testing and certification body, to meet the Mobile App Security Assessment cybersecurity standard.

In its evaluation, Stiftung Warentest rated Temu's shopping process "good" and its return experience "very good"— the highest rating in the evaluation and the best among the seven marketplaces tested.

"Our purchase via Temu went smoothly. We were able to return the goods free of charge and without any complications; the full purchase price was refunded without any problems," Stiftung Warentest noted in its report.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2022, Temu has expanded to over 90 global markets, offering consumers a broad selection of quality, affordable products. The company is actively onboarding local sellers and has rolled out local fulfillment in key markets, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Poland.

Temu expects its local-to-local model to account for 80% of European sales, creating new opportunities for local businesses while offering consumers quality products at competitive prices.

