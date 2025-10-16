Temple Raises $5M To Build Privacy Focused Technical Stack To Trade Capital Markets On Canton

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple Digital Group announced that it successfully raised a $5M seed round to build a privacy focused trading platform for digital assets on the Canton Network.

The round was led by Paper Ventures and included participation from YZi, CMT Digital, Sfermion, Halo Capital, Protagonist, 5N Canton, Eterna Capital, AMA, GSR, Selini, Presto and G20.

Temple leverages Canton 's privacy-preserving architecture to deliver 24/7 markets with built-in compliance and connectivity to the broader digital-asset economy. The platform combines features of traditional electronic trading systems—such as automated order routing, all-to-all liquidity, and post-trade reporting—with blockchain innovations such as instant settlement, tokenization, and non-custodial wallets.

With the new funding, Temple plans to expand its product lines to support additional assets, financial instruments, and integrations across blockchain networks.

The Canton Network, whose development group, Digital Asset, recently raised 135M,has built a new technical stack to update the international financial system in collaboration with the world 's largest institutions. Canton Network is already conducting trillions in monthly volume from products launched by major partners such as Goldman Sachs, Broadridge, BNP Paribas, and more.

Designed to meet institutional standards for privacy and compliance, Canton provides additional privacy and compliance features for capital markets —offering capabilities that networks like Ethereum and Solana cannot natively support.

The company 's leadership team— Evan Varsamis (CEO) and Dan Simerman (CSO) —bring deep experience in digital assets, trading systems, and decentralized networks. The duo see Canton as 'An Open Institutional Network ' where anyone can access and build technology for the new financial system.

"We see an incredible opportunity to develop new financial primitives with and for large institutions ready to participate in digital asset markets" said Evan Varasmis, CEO and co-founder of Temple. "We want Temple to be a core trading engine for use cases that have traditionally been inaccessible on decentralized networks."

