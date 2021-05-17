Temperature Scanning Technology is Proving Crucial as Employees Return to Work

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a reduction of COVID-19 cases in recent months, organizations and businesses still remain wary as employees return to work. For instance, a key indicator of COVID-19 infection is a raised body temperature but, as individuals may not even be aware of this themselves, businesses and organizations must seek ways to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. As such, many have begun seeking innovative and comprehensive solutions to ensure the safety of their worker, as well as customers. Some of these advanced solutions make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for more accurate measurement of physiological parameters, particularly body temperature. The measurement of core body temperature may seem simple, however, AI in medicine relies on algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data, simplifying the process and delivering cutting-edge results. Now, owning to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, demand for body temperature scanner device is expected to increase. Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ MDRX), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX)

Additionally, the rapidly increasing adoption of cloud computing techniques has facilitated the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions for mining large amounts of data to identify mistakes in the present scenarios and offer alternative solutions in complex situations. And, according to Mordor Intelligence, the artificial intelligence in the medicine market was valued at USD 4490.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 34882.58 Million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 39.8% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) announced last week that, "it has completed the deployment of multiple Health Shield devices at Surrey Honda, the largest volume Honda dealer in British Columbia for retail sales.

Surrey Honda has been in operation for more than 20 years and employs over 65 people.

'Our priorities are to make sure our staff and customers are safe and secure when at our premises,' said Tim Van Dyke, Sales Manager, Surrey Honda. "Having Health Shield at our entrances gives people reassurance, letting them know that they're coming into a safe environment. This is the new normal for our business, and because of that, Health Shield will be in place here forever. We aren't about to let our guard down."

See how Surrey Honda deployed Health Shield devices here.

Health Shield devices have been installed at multiple entrance points used by significant numbers of customers and staff. Using thermal imaging, the Health Shield device can carry out split second temperature sensing of visitors with near perfect accuracy. AI-powered facial detection ensures face mask compliance and alerting options -- including SMS, localized alarms, detailed on screen messaging and turnstyle lockdown -- can be customized by operators to ensure specific safety protocols are met and backed up by recorded data.

'Surrey Honda is another great example of a company that has taken a strong, proactive role in protecting its teams and customers and the long term sustainability of its operations through the integration of our Health Shield technology,' said David Bajwa, Tevano CEO. 'Although deploying health monitoring devices at entrances is straightforward, it can be the difference between maintaining a thriving business and being faced with a forced closure, which is the nightmare scenario.'

A recently announced public health order, which took effect in early April, permits inspectors to expedite closures of workplaces where three or more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and transmissions have been confirmed at the workplace. Owing to this, the stakes for businesses in doing everything they can to ensure safe workplaces, are increasingly high."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlmeBJmsQDQ

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) announced on April 1st, the acquisition of Kantar Health, a division of Kantar Group, for $375 million in cash, subject to adjustment. Kantar Health's rich life sciences expertise will be combined with Cerner's robust collection of real-world data (RWD) and technology and is expected to accelerate innovation in life sciences research and improve patient outcomes worldwide. "The promise of real-world evidence to power drug discovery is right in front of us," said Donald Trigg, president, Cerner. "Kantar Health is an important next step in building out the capabilities our growing network of provider clients need to fundamentally change the time and cost for clinical trials."

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ MDRX) announced last December, that it is dedicating extensive resources to ensure its clients are prepared to maximize functionality within its solutions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in consideration of the new requirements associated with COVID-19 vaccinations, Allscripts is delivering capabilities to clients that include orders, billing, reporting, allergy/intolerance/adverse events and second-dose reminders, and importantly, data that can be uploaded with the new vaccine information. New CPT codes and relevant medications will also be addressed. Allscripts has also implemented functionality to ensure that clients can document the first administered vaccines in their Allscripts EHRs, with no need to use other external databases or disparate data logged into spreadsheets. "As has been the case for nearly two decades, Allscripts has proven that it is a trusted partner in helping us provide exceptional care to our patients during this challenging pandemic," said Jim West, PIH Health System President and Chief Executive Officer. "We know Allscripts is by our side in tackling the critically important health IT-managed tasks related to the COVID-19 vaccine administration."

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) announced last July, that it has completed its acquisition of Santa Barbara, Calif.-area based InTouch Health. With the integration of InTouch Health's innovative telehealth capabilities linking providers to one another in complex medical environments, Teladoc Health will connect the care experience across in-patient, outpatient and home care settings, ensuring greater access to high quality care and better health outcomes. At a time when virtual care has never been more important, the company is now the only global end-to-end partner spanning the full spectrum from acute visits and chronic conditions management to complex specialty care and remote surgery. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, consumer openness to telemedicine has never been higher and nearly half of providers are now delivering care online or by phone. "As virtual care quickly becomes a necessity for all healthcare providers, the acquisition of InTouch Health positions us to lead this transformation in healthcare and be that single, integrated partner," said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, Teladoc Health. "Doctors and hospitals need medical grade solutions and a unified virtual care strategy that can scale and grow with them. This acquisition makes Teladoc Health the first and only company to comprehensively deliver on that need."

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) announced on April 27th, an integrated offering with global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi to streamline patient access to Sanofi discounts. Commercially insured and uninsured patients can now find, apply for, and claim Sanofi manufacturer discounts directly on the GoodRx platform. This integration makes it easier for the millions of people living with diabetes to access insulin, with the potential to save Americans up to $260 million or more on first fill costs in 2021, based on internal estimates. The ability to determine patient eligibility and receive Sanofi manufacturer coupons - that can be used at the pharmacy - directly on the GoodRx platform represents new functionality that will make brand-drug savings more accessible to GoodRx users who qualify. "Insulin costs can easily overwhelm people living with diabetes. We are proud to partner with Sanofi to make insulins and other prescriptions more affordable for all Americans, regardless of their income status," said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. "With this new integration, patients can go to the GoodRx site and easily find the Sanofi program that best suits them and apply in real-time, which is a critical step in helping them access the care they need."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For tevano systems holdings inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com