Tembo Wins Best Mortgage Broker at the British Bank Awards for Fifth Consecutive Year

LONDON, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tembo, the award-winning mortgage and savings platform, has been named Best Mortgage Broker at the British Bank Awards 2026, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has received the accolade.

Organised by Smart Money People, the British Bank Awards are determined by customer reviews and celebrate the financial services providers delivering the very best customer experience across the UK banking and mortgage market. Tembo won the Best Mortgage Broker award ahead of a strong field of the UK's other digital mortgage brokers including L&C, Habito, Haysto and Mojo Mortgages.

The latest win reinforces Tembo's position as one of the UK's leading whole of market mortgage brokers, supporting first-time buyers, home movers and remortgagers alike, Tembo is recognised consistently by customers for its combination of innovative technology, market-leading mortgage expertise and highly personalised support throughout the homebuying journey.

Peer Jelendorf, CEO of Smart Money People, said: "Congratulations to Tembo for being named Best Mortgage Broker in this year's British Bank Awards for the fifth year in a row. Reviews at Smart Money People consistently praise the high level of support provided throughout the mortgage journey, with customers frequently mentioning the responsiveness and dedication of individual advisors. Many also point to how well Tembo handles more complex cases, helping to make what can often be a stressful process feel far more manageable. Combined with its ability to search across a wide range of lenders and affordability schemes, it's clear why Tembo continues to stand out in the market. A huge well done to the team for this fantastic achievement and continuing to maintain customer excellence year on year."

Richard Dana, Founder and CEO of Tembo, said: "Winning Best Mortgage Broker for the fifth year in a row is an incredible achievement and something the whole team is hugely proud of. This award is a reflection of the care, dedication and expertise our team brings to customers every single day. From helping first-time buyers navigate complex affordability situations to supporting homeowners to find the best possible remortgage deal, our mission has always been to make homeownership more achievable and less overwhelming. We're incredibly grateful to every customer who has trusted Tembo and taken the time to share their experience."

Since launching in 2020, Tembo's mission has been to help people buy their first home sooner. With affordability continuing to be one of the biggest barriers to homeownership in the UK, Tembo combines award-winning mortgage advice with innovative savings products designed to help aspiring homeowners save smarter and access the property ladder sooner.

Tembo offers a growing range of savings products, including its market-leading Lifetime ISA, Fixed Rate Cash ISA and HomeSaver Account, which combines a competitive savings rate with fee-free access to Tembo's award-winning mortgage brokers and its unique Best Mortgage Deal Guarantee.

The company has built a reputation for helping customers navigate more complex affordability scenarios through access to a wide range of lenders and specialist schemes, while maintaining a highly personalised customer experience powered by both technology and expert human advice.

About Tembo

Tembo is the UK's award-winning digital mortgage and savings platform, on a mission to make home happen. Voted Best Mortgage Broker by customers at the British Bank Awards five years running (2022–2026), Tembo supports people at every stage of the homeownership journey. Its market-leading savings products are designed to help customers save a deposit sooner, and its feature-rich app offers a range of tools and rewards for buyers and owners alike. When they're ready to buy or remortgage, Tembo instantly scans 100+ lenders and 25+ specialist schemes, from family guarantor mortgages to shared ownership, increasing borrowing potential by an average of £82,000. Founded by finance and technology expert Richard Dana, Tembo is backed by Aviva.

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