TELUS Mental Health Index: Workers who are dissatisfied with their physical health have a productivity loss of over 77 days per year

Workers rating poor employer support for their physical wellbeing have a mental health score 14 points lower than workers reporting excellent support.

BERLIN, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TELUS Health released its TELUS Mental Health Index (the "Index") with reports examining the mental health of employed people in Europe, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. The European report collected data from respondents in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain and revealed that workers who are dissatisfied with their physical health have a productivity loss of over 77 days per year. The Index also found that workers rating poor employer support for their physical wellbeing have a mental health score 14 points lower than workers reporting excellent support.

"There is a clear link between physical activity, employer support and employee wellbeing. At TELUS Health, we've seen that those employees whose physical health and wellbeing is supported by their employer have better mental health and higher productivity - outcomes for which every business owner strives" said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. "This underscores the need for organizations to prioritize wellbeing as a strategic pillar of business success. By integrating robust support systems like Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and physical health and wellbeing programs into workplace culture, companies can create a more resilient, engaged and productive workforce."

The TELUS Mental Health Index also found:

Workers perceiving poor employer support for their physical wellbeing lose nearly 18 more work days of productivity annually.

Eleven per cent of workers surveyed never engage in physical activity.

Stress reduction motivates 15 per cent of workers to exercise.

Fewer than one in ten (seven per cent) workers engage in activities that promote social wellbeing.

Thirty-eight per cent of workers remain at high mental health risk.

Sixteen per cent of employees report anxiety, 14 per cent a headache or migraine diagnosis, 12 per cent depression and 11 per cent sleep disorders.

Employees without emergency funds are almost twice as likely to seek stress reduction, more than three times as likely to report depression, and nearly three times as likely to report being diagnosed with anxiety.

In September 2024, the mental health scores of workers in various regions were:

Singapore : 61.6

: 61.6 Australia : 61.1

: 61.1 New Zealand : 59.7

: 59.7 United Kingdom : 64.6

: 64.6 Europe : 61.6

: 61.6 United States : 70.6

: 70.6 Canada : 64.4

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

This TELUS Mental Health Index also includes insights related to diet and experience with the healthcare system. As a company rooted in social purpose, TELUS Health is committed to improving health outcomes and sharing valuable insights. Read the full European TELUS Mental Health Index here .

About the TELUS Mental Health Index

The data for the TELUS Health Mental Health Index was collected through an online survey from September 16, 2024 to September 30, 2024 with 500 respondents in each of France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, and Spain. All respondents reside in Europe and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare and championing workplace wellbeing. By integrating advanced healthcare technology with comprehensive employee support services, TELUS Health provides a holistic approach to primary and preventive health and wellbeing for over 76 million people across 160 countries. Our innovative digital health platforms, including electronic medical records (EMRs) and virtual care solutions, empower healthcare professionals, employers and governments to deliver personalized care efficiently. Our employee wellbeing programs empower individuals by offering extensive support through Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), mental health resources, financial counselling, and workplace wellness initiatives. At TELUS Health, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare to ensure people receive the support they need and employees thrive both personally and professionally. Together, let's make the future friendly. For more information, visit: www.telushealth.com .

