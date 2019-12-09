Telstra Wins the umlaut Mobile Benchmark 2019 in Australia

The performance of the Australian networks was analyzed by applying the de-facto industry standard methodology of umlaut - combining drive tests, walk tests and a crowd-based analysis

AACHEN, Germany, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- umlaut (formerly P3), the industry leader in mobile benchmarking and global infrastructure specialist, has named Telstra the "Best in Test" operator in the latest umlaut Mobile Benchmark in Australia 2019. Telstra achieved the highest overall score with 871 points out of a maximum of 1,000. The second best operator scored 863 points followed by 776 points scored by the operator coming in third. In addition to drive tests and walk tests, a crowd-based analysis was conducted, applying the umlaut methodology, which is today the ackknowledged de-facto industry standard in more than 120 countries.

The results show:

Telstra achieves the highest score with 871 points

Telstra achieves the highest scores in Voice and Crowd Analysis

The second ranked operator on par with Telstra in Data

The third ranked operator keeps performance at a good level in all key metro areas

All operators show strong performance in international comparison

Hakan Ekmen, CEO Telecommunication at umlaut, says: "Congratulations to Telstra. With our methodology, we have demonstrated the performance of the networks and 'on top' what customers actually receive. By continuously optimizing our tests, we achieve representative results. Thus, we have significantly improved our methodology with the globally unique holistic approach of crowd-based analysis combined with classic drive and walk tests."

Sri Amirthalingam, Telstra's Commercial Engineering Executive, said "We are proud to have won the 2019 umlaut Mobile Benchmark and continue our long history of leading the way with mobile technology in the nation. These latest awards add to our "Best in Test" wins in umlaut's former guise as P3 in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. The award clearly reflects our commitment in investing, expanding and strengthening our mobile network for all Australians."

The tests took place from October 23 to November 25, 2019. umlaut tested and measured the performance of Telstra's Voice and Data Services on smartphones in comparison to other LTE/UMTS/GSM mobile radio networks in metropolitan and rural areas of Australia. In cities and towns as well as on connection roads, the Voice and Data measurements were carried out by a drive test. These were supplemented by walk tests - in buildings such as train station halls, airport terminals, cafés and museums. The drive tests included 48,000 km of measuring distance, with a test area accounting for 79 % of the total Australian population.

In addition, a crowdsourcing analysis was carried out. The crowdsourced performance data was collected and evaluated between CW21 2019 and CW44 2019. With a tested area of 96,361 km2, the crowdsourcing analysis covered 81.9 % of the non-urban populated areas and 99.9 % of the urban populated areas.

The analysis based on the umlaut crowd-sourced data shows the much greater geographic coverage Telstra has compared to other carriers, scoring best in all coverage categories considered, including Best for Voice Coverage, Best for Data Coverage, and Best 4G coverage.

Please find here the certificate:

https://umlaut.com/uploads/documents/20191204_AUS_umlaut_Report_Certificate.pdf

For more information please visit: umlaut.com.

