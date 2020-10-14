Tellimer expands its coverage of China and Asian markets with Everbright

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellimer Group (Tellimer), the investment information and data platform, today announces the addition of Everbright Sun Hung Kai Company Limited (Everbright SHK), the Hong Kong headquartered integrated financial services firm, to its ground-breaking global Insights network.

Everbright SHK will use Tellimer's best-in-class content distribution and analytics platform to share their China-focused macroeconomic insights to its global clients. Clients of Tellimer will also be able to gain access to Everbright research via subscription to the Tellimer Insights platform.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, said: "Tellimer is delighted to expand its coverage of Asian markets through its partnership with Everbright. Our state-of-the-art distribution and reporting capabilities will deliver Everbright's leading research through a world-class content platform, delivering a truly unbeatable experience for both Everbright and Tellimer clients alike."

Everbright is the latest addition to Tellimer's global insights network, following recent agreements with UniCredit, CGS-CIMB, Banorte and ATA Invest. Alongside original content produced by its own in-house team of analysts, Tellimer's global network of experts offers market-leading insights on sovereign and corporate credit, equities, fixed-income and macroeconomics on the world's financial markets.

About Tellimer

Tellimer is where institutional investors read world-class investment research.

Through Tellimer Insights, we provide all the essential, hard-to-find knowledge you need to inform your decision-making from a network of banks, investors and independent research firms around the world. Mobile first and powered by AI, our state-of-the-art technology helps investors cut through the noise and reach the information they need most. It's the easiest way to find what matters in your markets — in one simple, online service.

To find out more, visit Tellimer.com.

