Tellimer adds Banorte's award-winning Mexico focused research to global Insights network

LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellimer Group ("Tellimer"), the London-headquartered emerging markets investment information & data platform today announces the addition of Banorte, Mexico's leading macroeconomic research provider and recipient of Refinitiv's "best economic forecasters" award for Mexico in 2019, to its growing global Insights network.

Through its world-leading proprietary technology and smart content distribution, Tellimer will distribute Banorte's Mexico focused macroeconomic, fixed-income and equity research to its global audience of investment professionals. Tellimer subscribers will gain exclusive access to these unique insights via Tellimer's online, mobile-responsive platform.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, commented: "We are delighted to make Banorte's leading research available via the Tellimer platform. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt and transform the world's economies, ensuring our clients have access to as much relevant and timely data as possible - wherever they are working from - is a priority. With the addition of Banorte to our network, our clients will benefit from truly unique macroeconomic insights on the risks and opportunities in Mexican markets."

Gabriel Casillas, Managing Director of Economic Research and IRO of Banorte, mentioned "Our goal at Banorte's Economic Research and Financial Markets Strategy team is to provide top notch local research with a comprehensive global knowledge to our clients and investor base. This strategic alliance with Tellimer and its pristine platform will allow us to reach a wider audience."

Alongside original content produced by its in-house team of analysts - and recently crowned "Best Equity Research Company" by International Finance Magazine - Tellimer's growing global network of experts offers market-leading insights on sovereign and corporate credit, equities, fixed-income and macroeconomics Insights on over 80 markets worldwide.

About Tellimer

Tellimer is a global technology, information, and data provider with a focus on emerging markets.

Our innovative AI-powered, mobile-responsive, award-winning platform, Tellimer Insights, connects you to everything you need to know in emerging markets. Combining the 20+ years of emerging markets experience in our own team of market analysts and a vast global network of experts and data, we equip investment professionals with the essential, hard-to-find knowledge they need to inform and support their decision-making.

Our technology also empowers businesses in all markets through our intuitive content authoring, distribution, and analytics platform as well as bespoke data products and services.

To find out more, visit tellimer.com

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte is a leading financial institution in Mexico, the second largest financial group in the country and the one with the broadest business diversification in the market. Banorte provides services to more than 21 million customers through an extensive network that includes more than 1,100 branches, over 9,000 ATMs, more than 13,000 correspondents and over 166,000 point of sale terminals.

Our subsidiaries' main activity is the realization of financial operations such as providing banking, brokerage and warehousing services, leasing and factoring operations. We offer insurance and annuity services, as well as the management of retirement savings contributions. We also operate the international money transfer company Uniteller, which mainly serves the remittance market.

