Tellimer adds Asia equity experts CGS-CIMB to global Insights network

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellimer Group ("Tellimer), the London-headquartered financial information & data platform today announces the addition of CGS-CIMB, a global leader and expert on Asia-Pacific equity markets, to its ground-breaking global Insights network.

CGS-CIMB will use Tellimer's advanced content distribution technology to publish equity market research and analysis on Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam to its global client base. Tellimer clients will also be able to gain access to CGS-CIMB research exclusively via the Tellimer Insights platform.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, said: "This agreement with CGS-CIMB marks another important milestone in the expansion of our network. Through Tellimer's innovative authoring, distribution and reporting technologies, CGS-CIMB will deliver a superior content experience to its clients and reach new institutional and retail audiences through Tellimer's own client base."

CGS-CIMB is the latest major addition to Tellimer's growing Insights network, following recent agreements with Banorte, ATA Invest and Bualuang. Alongside original content produced by its own in-house team of analysts, Tellimer's global network of experts offers market-leading insights on sovereign and corporate credit, equities, fixed-income and macroeconomics Insights on the world's emerging markets.

About Tellimer

Tellimer is a global technology, information, and data provider with over 20 years' experience in emerging markets.

Through Tellimer Insights, our AI-powered, mobile-first, award-winning content platform, we equip emerging markets investment professionals with the essential, hard-to-find knowledge they need to inform their decision-making. And through Tellimer Technologies, we empower businesses in all markets with intuitive content authoring, distribution and analytics, as well as bespoke data products and services.

To find out more visit Tellimer.com.

