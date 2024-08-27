Telix Announces Reorganisation to Deliver on Strategic Priorities

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces new leadership appointments as part of an internal reorganisation to align its operations across four business units, reflecting its focus as a therapeutics-led radiopharmaceutical company committed to precision oncology.

The updated business model comprises: Therapeutics, Precision Medicine (Diagnostics), Lightpoint (Medtech) and Telix Manufacturing Solutions (TMS).

As part of this initiative, the Company announces three leadership changes:

Richard Valeix, Chief Executive Officer, Telix Therapeutics (formerly Group Chief Commercial Officer) [1] , leading the Company's therapeutic pipeline commercialisation and business development;

Chief Executive Officer, Telix Therapeutics (formerly Group Chief Commercial Officer) , leading the Company's therapeutic pipeline commercialisation and business development; Kevin Richardson , Chief Executive Officer, Telix Precision Medicine (formerly Chief Executive Officer, Americas), leading the development of the Company's diagnostics, global marketing and commercial operations in the U.S. and Canada ;

Chief Executive Officer, Telix Precision Medicine (formerly Chief Executive Officer, Americas), leading the development of the Company's diagnostics, global marketing and commercial operations in the U.S. and ; Raphael Ortiz , Chief Executive Officer, Telix International, leading the "rest of world" commercial operations for Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America regions (formerly Chief Executive Officer, EMEA & APAC).

Darren Patti remains Group Chief Operating Officer, with leadership responsibility for Telix's internal manufacturing operations, including the operations of ARTMS, IsoTherapeutics and Optimal Tracers, which sit under the TMS umbrella.

Dr Christian Behrenbruch, Telix Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer said the new structure will optimise the development and commercialisation of theranostic radiopharmaceuticals.

"Telix is at an inflection point: momentum in our therapeutics business is growing, with prostate, kidney and brain cancer therapeutic candidates currently in, or advancing to, pivotal clinical trials. Precision medicine is our global commercialisation engine, to bring personalised, theranostic solutions to market and is underpinned by a growing manufacturing footprint that enables enhanced control over the supply chain. Telix is evolving, and the revised business model reflects our differentiated position, harnessing the power of targeted radiation at every step of the patient journey."

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Telix's lead imaging product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11 and marketed under the brand name Illuccix®), has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)[2], by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) [3], and by Health Canada[4]. No other Telix product has received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on X and LinkedIn.

[1] Under the updated structure, Richard Valeix is no longer classified as Key Management Personnel effective 19 August 2024. [2] Telix ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [3] Telix ASX disclosure 2 November 2021. [4] Telix ASX disclosure 14 October 2022.

