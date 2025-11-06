Telia extends Ericsson RAN partnership in Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and Estonia

Four-year extension to deliver enhanced speed, capacity and coverage alongside advanced capabilities

Agreement to help future-proof Telia's infrastructure, while supporting innovation and efficiency across industries and sectors

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Company (STO: TELIA) has extended Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Radio Access Network (RAN) partnership across its mobile networks in Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and Estonia in a four-year agreement.

The partnership will deliver enhanced network speeds, capacity and coverage alongside advanced capabilities, helping to future-proof Telia's infrastructure while supporting innovative business- and mission-critical use-cases.

Telia's enhanced network capabilities, built on Ericsson technology, are aimed at accelerating innovation and efficiency for their customers in industries such as manufacturing and logistics, as well as supporting the company's autonomous networks agenda.

Telia's business- and mission-critical communications customers in areas such as public safety, defense, healthcare, transportation and utilities will also benefit from the latest Ericsson RAN capabilities. Telia manages 26 million subscriptions across its five direct-to-consumer markets.

Alexandra Fürst, Telia Company Chief Technology & Information Officer, says: "The Nordic and Baltic regions are already home to some of the world's most advanced digital infrastructure. Telia's secure and sustainable networks are relied upon by millions of customers every day, from people to public services and industries. This partnership with Ericsson will help us to stay at the technological forefront and power use-cases that can drive economic growth and improve quality of life across societies, reinforcing Telia's position as a trusted and progressive partner."

Niclas Backlund, Head of Sweden and Baltics, Ericsson, says: "Advances in network performance, programmability, resilience and security are helping to drive innovation in the digital economy. Such capabilities provide service providers with new opportunities to engage with their enterprise customers. Ericsson is proud to strengthen our longstanding partnership with Telia in the Nordic and Baltic region to deliver world-class connectivity for communities, enterprises and industries."

Country highlights: Telia and Ericsson

In Sweden, Telia and Ericsson's partnership has delivered the country's top-rated mobile network for five consecutive years according to independent benchmarking organization umlaut (most recently in 2024), with 5G from Telia now reaching 99.9 percent of the population. Work on the next major project, to improve Telia's 5G coverage along all Swedish train routes by 2030, has already started.

Telia and Ericsson have also launched the NorthStar 5G Innovation Program, which makes advanced capabilities such network slicing and high-precision positioning available for test use-cases across a range of sectors. The most recent partner to join NorthStar is the Swedish Armed Forces. Through access to the latest 5G technology, the Armed Forces will be able to test new solutions with the potential to boost Sweden's defense capabilities. The aim is to strengthen military communications, logistics and security, while supporting Sweden's operational role and interoperability within the NATO alliance.

Telia and Ericsson are exploring how to modernize Sweden's train communication systems by replacing 2G-based GSM-R technology with the 5G-based Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS), a standard aiming to enhance rail transportation efficiency, safety, sustainability and automation in Europe.

In Norway, Telia's partnership with Ericsson has enabled record-breaking advances in 5G performance. Tests of mmWave 5G spectrum achieved download speeds close to 4 Gbps, unlocking the potential for new enterprise applications, advanced gaming and fan engagement in stadiums. Telia's Ericsson-powered 5G network covers close to 99% of Norway's population.

In Lithuania, Telia's network modernization in collaboration with Ericsson has delivered 95 percent 5G geographical coverage. This has established Lithuania as a 5G forerunner and supports energy-efficient operations in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and transportation.

In Estonia, Telia and Ericsson's private 5G solutions are enabling smarter operations and innovation across industries, and establishing Estonia as a regional leader in intelligent IoT ecosystems and automation. Telia's 5G network covers 95.7 percent of the Estonian population.

