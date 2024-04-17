Telesur completes migration to Cerillion BSS/OSS suite

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced the successful migration of Telesur's fixed line customers onto its convergent BSS/OSS platform. This marks the full completion of this large digital transformation project, following the earlier migration of all prepaid and postpaid mobile services, allowing Telesur to decommission its legacy support systems.

As the leading telecommunications provider in Suriname, Telesur offers a full range of fixed and mobile services to consumer, corporate and government customers. With all services and customers now managed on Cerillion's unified BSS/OSS platform, Telesur is increasing customer engagement and delivering a seamless customer experience across all channels including digital, call centre and retail stores, as well as gaining significant operational efficiencies through a fully integrated line plant solution.

Furthermore, now equipped with a single product catalogue that allows for new products and services to be launched through configuration, not customisation, Telesur has radically reduced time-to-market and has the foundation for building innovative new convergent packages.

The BSS/OSS transformation is also delivering greater agility and interoperability through Cerillion's open standards-based software, with Telesur and Cerillion recently awarded certifications of conformance for real-world implementation of TM Forum Open APIs as part of this deployment.

"The successful completion of this BSS/OSS transformation project has taken a lot of preparation and hard work by the teams at Telesur and Cerillion, and I want to thank and congratulate all those involved on a fantastic achievement," said Mike Antonius, CEO of Telesur. "When failure is not an option, you need to know that your BSS/OSS supplier understands your business and will do everything it takes to get the job done. In Cerillion we have a partner that delivers certainty of outcome for mission-critical projects, and I am delighted with the results that we have achieved together."

"Telesur has a strong digital vision and we are proud to be helping them to transform their customer engagement and boost operational efficiency with our pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "With all customers now migrated to our platform, Telesur is ideally placed for the next stage in its digital transformation journey, and we look forward to further collaboration on their upcoming initiatives."

Notes to Editors

About Telesur

Telesur is the only full service telecommunications provider in Suriname. Established since 1981 the company offers services in Suriname and the Netherlands. With the implementation of the e-Suriname vision the company is constantly investing in innovative technologies in order to secure the digital future of Suriname.

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

