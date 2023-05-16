Teleste's latest products and solutions to be unveiled at ANGA COM 2023

TURKU, Finland, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to be inspired and join Teleste at ANGA COM 2023 to discover our latest products and solutions propelling the cable industry forward! The leading event for broadband, television and online will unite us in the industry once again under the same roof in Cologne, 23-25 May. We invite you to visit us at stand C12 in Hall 8 to see our offerings and discuss how our technologies can provide solutions to your connectivity needs.

Introducing new products for different broadband networks

The new DAS RPD SHELF completes our Distributed Access offering . The SHELF can host two RPDs, enabling configurations that range from a pair of 1X1 units to a combination of two 2X4 modules. As a result, capacity needs for all installations supporting rack mounting, from large MDUs to regional headends or hubs, can now be addressed with our extensive portfolio of interoperable Remote PHY modules that the modular DAS supports.

. The SHELF can host two RPDs, enabling configurations that range from a pair of 1X1 units to a combination of two 2X4 modules. As a result, capacity needs for all installations supporting rack mounting, from large MDUs to regional headends or hubs, can now be addressed with our extensive portfolio of interoperable Remote PHY modules that the modular DAS supports. The second-generation AC9400 RPD node is now also available in 2X2 and 2X4 line-ups . It enables operators looking to split upstream into two or four service groups (SG) and downstream into two SGs while enjoying its built-in intelligence and optional RF overlay.

. It enables operators looking to split upstream into two or four service groups (SG) and downstream into two SGs while enjoying its built-in intelligence and optional RF overlay. Our new AC3080 is a 1.8 GHz amplifier concept designed specifically for the European market . Building on the success of our strand-mounted ICON™ series broadband amplifiers, this concept brings the same cutting-edge technology to the street cabinet form factor.

. Building on the success of our strand-mounted ICON™ series broadband amplifiers, this concept brings the same cutting-edge technology to the street cabinet form factor. Our enlighten range of optical passives has had several additions many of which are designed designed to address our customers' everyday installation challenges. These passive components truly can make FTTx roll-outs easier, faster, and more flexible.

has had several additions many of which are designed designed to address our customers' everyday installation challenges. These passive components truly can make FTTx roll-outs easier, faster, and more flexible. The CATVisor Argus network management system has extended its reach to the headend world. With the new Luminato Manager add-on, the system now offers the capability to perform powerful batch operations for Luminato 4X4 digital headend clusters. Live demonstration of the software will be available at our ANGA COM 2023 stand, so come see how easy headend management can be!

As technologies continue to transform, operators need to keep in pace with the changing broadband landscape and meeting their customers' evolving service expectations. Each operator faces unique challenges, and in our recent success stories, you can discover how we worked closely with our customers to overcome them. Continue to our website to read the stories:

