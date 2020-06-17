Teleste to Supply Information Displays and Passenger Information System for Braunschweig Transit Authority in Germany

TURKU, Finland, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation will carry out information display deployment for Braunschweig Transit Authority (Regionalverband Großraum Braunschweig) in Germany together with the company's local subsidiary iqu Systems. The project will be completed by March 2022 and it will include harnessing the entire tram network and selected bus stops in the city of Braunschweig with 243 monochrome LED displays as well as Teleste's passenger information system for their management. In addition, all the included stops will be equipped with text-to-speech buttons and loudspeakers announcing the displayed information for visually impaired passengers.

"We at Teleste are pleased that Braunschweig Transit Authority has trusted our solution and capabilities in upgrading information infrastructure across their transport network in the city. While public transport is becoming the number one form of urban mobility for many citizens, the passengers are also expecting easy and safe travel across the city-wide transport systems. It is clear that the right travel information needs to be available when and where the passengers need it. Investing in real-time information infrastructures ensures that operators will be able to meet the passengers' expectations in an efficient and flexible manner", said Stephan Brünig, Head of Teleste's Public Transport Operators business.

Passenger information management made easy

Teleste's passenger information system includes versatile modules designed for the management of passenger information, media content, displays and fleets across public transport systems of various sizes and demands. The system allows Braunschweig Transit Authority to manage all the 243 displays within the deployment with a web-based user interface including functionality such as status check-ups, configuration and operational management.

The system will also provide the necessary interfaces to the real-time database of Braunschweig Transit Authority and the state-wide database of Lower Saxony. Through this integration, the system provides the passengers in Braunschweig with accurate and up-to-date information related to their journeys, making it easier and safer for them to navigate across the city infrastructure, while also providing the operator an efficient and flexible tool to manage the information and daily operations.

