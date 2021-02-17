Teleste supplies passenger information system as-a-service together with JCDecaux to Tampere Tramway in Finland

TURKU, Finland, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste will supply its information displays and their management system as-a-service together with JCDecaux to Tampere Tramway in Finland. According to the contract between Teleste and JCDecaux, Teleste will deliver and install 90 double-sided TFT LCD displays at the tramway stops and shelters, and take care of maintaining and upgrading the hardware throughout the seven-year agreement period. The agreement also includes deployment and maintenance of Teleste's passenger information management software, which controls the delivery of information on displays. The system installations in the City of Tampere have begun in January 2021, giving a head start to Teleste's passenger information system as-a-service offering.

"Teleste's ambition is to be a lifetime partner for our customers. Passenger information system as-a-service supports this goal. We are excited to offer this approach together with JCDecaux to Tampere Tramway, a public transport project in the heart of the city that is also one of Teleste's home grounds," said Jörn Grasse, Vice President of Rail Information Solutions at Teleste.

For customers and public transport operators, passenger information system as-a-service will provide increased flexibility towards technology changes while lowering the threshold for new deployments. Among the key benefits achieved will be increased agility in obsolescence management, reinforced with easier control of the entire system infrastructure, including both hardware and software.

"Tampere Tramway is a unique construction project in Finland, where building up new public transport infrastructure in the city sets high requirements for system operation and integration. We are confident that Teleste is able to meet the challenging conditions and guarantee the high availability of passenger information to tramway users for years to come," stated Matti Viitala, City Relations and Technical Director, JCDecaux Finland.

Tampere Tramway is the first project in Finland since the 1910s where a new tramway system is being built from scratch and to be accommodated as part of city-wide public transport infrastructure. The project was launched in 2017 and the tramway is projected to begin operations in August 2021.

The key goals of the tramway system include making everyday life and transportation easier for users, supporting the growth and development of the area and increasing the appeal of the city. Teleste's passenger information system is well-equipped to advance these targets by offering a state-of-the-art platform for the delivery and management of travel information with an interface to the City of Tampere's real-time transit data feed. The system ensures excellent visibility and availability of information across the tramway's stops and shelters and, in addition to travel information, also city-related content can be shared. Please visit the Teleste website to read more about our passenger information systems and display technologies.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-supplies-passenger-information-system-as-a-service-together-with-jcdecaux-to-tampere-tramway,c3287406

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/teleste-tampere-display-high-res-2,c2877759 Teleste Tampere display high res 2 https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/teleste-tampere-display-high-res-1,c2877760 Teleste Tampere display high res 1

SOURCE Teleste Corporation