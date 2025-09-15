Teleste Launches Argus NMS Web UI -- With Integrated Maps and Zero-Install Access

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has introduced a new web-based user interface (WebUI) for its Argus Network Management System, a trusted platform for cable MSOs worldwide. The new WebUI makes Argus directly accessible through any modern browser, answering operators' growing demand for easy access to their network management tools. It also brings integrated, map-centric views for live monitoring and troubleshooting, making everyday tasks faster and clearer and increasing the value Argus brings to operators.

Argus provides comprehensive visibility and control across cable access networks. With real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and remote management, it helps operators reduce costs, streamline operations, and improve network reliability. The WebUI marks a major step forward in usability, allowing operators to log in anytime, anywhere—without requiring software installation. Crucially, Argus Explorer continues in parallel for advanced workflows such as deep database edits, specialized plugins, and headend tasks, so existing customers retain familiar capabilities while new users get an easier on-ramp.

"Operators have asked for simpler access, and the Argus WebUI delivers exactly that—a modern, browser-based environment that makes daily network management more efficient and accessible," said Olli Leppänen, Vice President, Access Networks, Teleste.

Whether operating traditional HFC or distributed access architectures, Argus consolidates telemetry and alarms from amplifiers and transponders via virtualized or hardware-based controller solutions—including Teleste options and third-party controllers—to present a unified view and a consistent control surface. Argus provides open APIs for integration with operational and business systems, plus telemetry for real-time visibility and automation—making it straightforward to plug Argus into existing tool chains and analytics environments.

Key benefits include:

Easy access through any modern web browser – no client installation required

Intuitive interface with integrated map view and clear visualizations, customizable alarms, and context-rich data

Streamlined monitoring and troubleshooting with ingress search, detection and control

Support for both legacy and next-generation workflows – ensuring continuity and future readiness

Robust, Linux-based architecture providing a stable and secure foundation

By combining modern web access with the proven strengths of Argus, Teleste ensures operators can manage their networks with confidence while fully leveraging intelligent and automated features enabled by Teleste's smart amplifiers. Together, they form a solid backbone for intelligent broadband networks—capable of meeting future demands for optimization and outstanding customer experience.

Teleste will showcase demonstrate the Argus Network Management Software with its WebUI at SCTE TechExpo25, September 30–October 1 in Washington D.C. Join our experts at Booth #H1014 to explore how operators can reduce truck rolls, improve service uptime, and elevate customer experience. For more information, please visit our website.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

