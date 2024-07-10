Teleste enters to an EMS partnership with Kyrel Oy

TURKU, Finland, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of Teleste's strategy execution, we have entered to an EMS-Partnership with Kyrel Oy from Finland. Through this new collaboration, Teleste aims to ensure continuous high quality, agility, and delivery reliability for our Public Safety and Mobility business unit. Kyrel is well known for its customer-centricity and reliability, values that Teleste shares. This creates a strong foundation for our partnership.

"To be able to react even smoother on the fast-changing public safety and mobility market and provide the best value for our customers, we are continuously seeking ways to improve our operations. Reliable partnerships are valuable in supporting our world-class manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. Kyrel is a highly valued and well-known partner in the industry, with an optimal logistic location close to our factory and R&D functions. We are really excited to enter to this cooperation with Kyrel and seek end-to-end synergies and efficiencies together," says Marko Uutela, Director of Operations, Logistics and Sourcing for Teleste's business unit Public Safety and Mobility.

"We at Kyrel aim for genuine long-term collaboration to develop operational performance and products together with Teleste. By doing so, we not only advance the business of two great companies but also the electronics industry in Finland. Kyrel's main competitive edges include strong personnel capabilities, robust supply process control, and high technological production processes. Additionally, a family-owned business, we offer unique proximity and personal touch to our operations," says Mika Räty, Managing Director of Kyrel Oy.

We look forward to starting this productive collaboration and creating more value for Teleste's customers.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places, and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2023, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 151,3 million and it had approximately 800 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

