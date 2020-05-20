Teleste Delivers Onboard Solution to Alstom's New Coradia Trains for CFL in Luxembourg

TURKU, Finland, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation will supply onboard Public Address, Passenger Information display and CCTV solutions to Alstom's Coradia trains for the Luxembourg state railways, CFL (Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois). With the deliveries taking place in 2020-2024, the agreement covers system deployment for 34 EMU trains and includes an option for an additional 20 trains.

"As more than 9.6 billion passengers travel on national railway networks in the EU annually, meeting the demands for safe and smart mobility requires a high availability of services for both passengers and operators - especially when it comes to the reliable flow of information across the transport networks. Teleste's onboard solution addresses these needs in an easy and effective way by ensuring, for example, the delivery of passenger information between the moving trains and ground systems in real-time," told Jörn Grasse, Vice President of Rail Information Solutions at Teleste. - "We look forward to working with Alstom in providing the passengers of CFL with an excellent travel experience, based on our proven, industry leading onboard technologies."

The Alstom Coradia platform represents more than 30 years of experience in offering high-performance, regional public transport services. Today, more than 2,300 Coradia trains operate in Europe as well as in Canada, providing passengers with easy access to rapid transit flow and safe travel. The new trains for CFL combine the proven platform with the latest onboard technologies, anticipating the future increase in the number of passengers as well as their expectations for a high-quality travel experience.

Teleste's solution will furnish the trains with a modern passenger information system, enabling easy delivery and management of real-time travel data in moving trains, reinforced by seamlessly connected intercommunication and public address systems as well as TFT and LED displays. In addition, the deployment includes an onboard video surveillance system that will provide safe and secure travel for passengers through easy and effective security control features.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2019, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and it had 1,330 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

