Teleste and Vecima Launch Open, Interoperable DAA Solution for European Operators

New cooperation gives European cable operators a commercially open distributed access model for scaling ultra-high-bandwidth services while preserving long-term freedom of choice

Ecosystem combines Vecima's Entra® vCMTS with Teleste's Remote PHY node portfolio and local sales and support presence

TURKU, Finland and VICTORIA, BC, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste and Vecima Networks today announced a new cooperation in Europe to advance a commercially open distributed access ecosystem, combining Vecima's Entra® vCMTS cloud-native virtualized cable access core with Teleste's Remote PHY node portfolio and complementary local sales and support presence. The cooperation gives European cable operators a cost-efficient way to scale ultra-high-bandwidth services while preserving freedom of choice across the core and Remote PHY domains.

Under the cooperation, European operators can source the open, interoperable solution through Teleste's local sales and support organization, simplifying commercial engagement while preserving architectural flexibility. The commercial model is designed to keep multi-vendor choice commercially neutral: operators can select components based on network requirements without artificial additional costs related to interoperability or future changes in core or Remote PHY choice. The cooperation is non-exclusive, and both Teleste and Vecima remain fully open to working with all qualified vendors and supporting multi-vendor deployments based on operator preference.

"Operators want more than compatibility on paper. They want the freedom to choose the right building blocks for their networks today, without that choice becoming a commercial constraint tomorrow," said Ulf Andersson, Executive Vice President, Networks at Teleste. "The original promise behind OpenRPD was greater operator choice, and our cooperation with Vecima carries that thinking forward by making openness visible not only at the interface level, but also in the commercial model."

"Reliable. Flexible. Simplified. That's how Vecima is enabling the next phase of cable network evolution," said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video & Broadband Solutions at Vecima. "Interoperability has always been foundational to our approach and, together with Teleste, we're enabling a seamless integration for European operators."

For operators planning their next phase of network evolution, the message is clear: openness in distributed access should not stop at technical interoperability. It should also be reflected in the commercial model and in the operator's freedom to evolve the network over time.

About Teleste

Teleste Oyj (HEL: TLT1V) offers an integrated portfolio of products and services that helps build and run a better-networked society. Our solutions deliver broadband and television services, enhance safety in public places, and support the use of public transport. With solid industry expertise and a strong drive for innovation, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit teleste.com

Visitors to ANGA COM in Cologne can discover Teleste's Remote PHY node portfolio and advanced management solutions at stand C12 in Hall 8.

About Vecima

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

For more information, visit vecima.com.

Vecima will showcase the Entra vCMTS at ANGA COM 2026 in Cologne, Stand A20 in Hall 8.

Media Inquiries

Teleste — Linda Kallas, SVP, Communications, linda.kallas@teleste.com

Vecima — Bernadette Dunn, Vice President, Global Marketing, bernadette.dunn@vecima.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the cooperation between Teleste and Vecima, anticipated benefits for European cable operators, interoperability, multi-vendor choice, commercial flexibility, deployment of vCMTS and Remote PHY solutions, and Vecima's strategy and opportunities in Europe. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including successful implementation of the cooperation, product interoperability and availability, operator demand, procurement and deployment timelines, and prevailing industry, regulatory, competitive and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including technical integration, performance, security, customer adoption, partner execution, competitive offerings, changes in standards or operator requirements, regulatory developments and the risks described in Vecima's public filings on SEDAR+. Vecima undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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