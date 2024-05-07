Teleste and Swarco enhance passenger information across the Västernorrland bus network in Sweden

TURKU, Finland, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste and Swarco have entered into a six-year frame agreement on the deliveries of Teleste information displays to Din Tur, the Västernorrland County public transport authority in Sweden. Under this agreement, Teleste will support Swarco in modernising the bus network of Din Tur with the latest display technologies, beginning the deliveries for the project in May 2024.

This new agreement comes as Din Tur seeks to enhance its public transport services by replacing information displays across its bus stop network. Anders Jonsson, Business Area Manager for Swarco, states that the long-term cooperation between Teleste and Swarco creates excellent grounds for meeting the needs of the project. - "At Swarco, we firmly believe that effective collaboration is the cornerstone of delivering high-quality solutions tailored to meet our customers' requirements. Sharing a common focus on reliability, expertise, and customer satisfaction with Teleste, we look toward a successful partnership over the duration of this upgrade project."

Since up to 10,000,000 passengers travel with Din Turn every year - and more than 90% of journeys taken by bus - equipping the stops with modern information displays will significantly enhance public transport services and improve the passengers' experience. The key to this is clear and accessible real-time information that drives the easy and efficient use of the transport services.

Claudio Borrello, Head of Teleste's Public Transport Operators business line, tells that the first deliveries to Din Tur will consist of Teleste's 32" TFT displays, selected for its proven reliability, visual quality, and suitability for the Nordic outdoor conditions. - "Our TFT technology ensures clear visibility and readability of passenger information, even in adverse conditions, contributing to the efficiency and effectiveness of the public transport services. We are delighted to work with Swarco to support the Din Tur bus network with this technology and the high-quality passenger information it enables."

