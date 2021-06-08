Teleperformance Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2021 North American BPO Competitive Strategy Innovation Leader

Based on its recent analysis of the North American contact center market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Teleperfomance with the 2021 North American Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award in BPO outsourcing.

"This Award acknowledges Teleperformance's 40+ years of experience and leadership in the BPO market. Teleperformance Group has grown its operations to more than 380,000 employees in 83 countries, serving 170+ markets and managing client programs in more than 265 languages," said Principal Analyst Michael DeSalles. "Particularly notable during the 2020 pandemic period was Teleperformance's rapid deployment of an enhanced and expanded work-at-home agent (WAHA) workforce, from 10,000 to over 160,000 employees in less than 4 months."

"Teleperformance's focus is on service, innovation, technology, tools, C-Sat/NPS, employee satisfaction (eSat), culture change, and revenue growth opportunities," noted DeSalles. "Teleperformance has made great strides in delivering on its mantra 'Every interaction matters.' The company has distinguished itself as an innovator in customer service delivery, global contact center practices, and outstanding financial performance."

Teleperformance takes a rigorous and holistic approach to compliance, security, and privacy. The company has built a robust framework to identify and mitigate data breaches proactively and combat agent fraud. The framework consists of the following:

Consistent and regular employee education and awareness

Cutting-edge privacy and security technology processes

A global team of highly trained security professionals

Proprietary privacy and security management methodologies

Stringent global policies

The Unique Teleperformance Cloud Campus

WAHA solutions continue to be in high demand in 2021. Teleperformance Cloud Campus is a clear differentiator in the market, which, according to Frost & Sullivan, may be the most efficient and effective model for hiring, training, and managing remote teams while ensuring an exceptional, consistent customer experience.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Teleperformance

For over 40 years, Teleperformance, the global leader in customer experience management, has been connecting customers with the world's most successful companies.

Teleperformance's Digital Integrated Business Services combine human touch and high technology to deliver an extraordinary customer experience. While technology creates new and agile ways of working, the company's interaction experts remain committed to creating unique connections through empathy, adaptive communication skills, and, more importantly, a passion for making it happen.



Visit www.teleperformance.com for more information

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that address the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.



Contact us: Start the discussion .

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan