Teleperformance, Novonordisk, Safran, EMKA Electronics, Mezzo Certified as Best Places To Work in Tunisia for 2020

TUNIS, Tunisia, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, Novonordisk, Safran, EMKA electronics and Mezzo Tunisia were recognized as Best Places To Work in Tunisia for 2020 according to the annual workplace survey driven by the global workplace research firm Best Companies Group USA. The celebration event was held earlier in Laico Hotel Tunis with the participation of over 200 guests from leading national and international companies operating in Tunisia.

Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Determining the best places To Work in Tunisia is a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating company workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This year research shows again that engaged employees stay with their employers longer, serve customers more effectively and help contribute toward a more profitable company.

"We are particularly proud to have been recognized as the best employer in our industry in Africa. This new award on the international scale confirms our positioning as an employer of choice and our desire to create an excellent working environment for our employees," said Ali HAMOUDA, HR Director for Teleperformance Tunisia.

"Working at Novo Nordisk means being part of a committed community: we work to fight diabetes and other chronic conditions, with conviction, constancy and ambition. we want our work continues to change the lives of millions of patients," said Mohamed Seghir RAIAGUE, HR Director for Novonordisk Tunisia.

"A fulfilling and inspiring adventure carried by a corporate culture where working conditions are good, where values are strong, where talents develop, where friendly times are shared and where individuals express themselves," said Sonia GHARBI, HR Director for Safran Tunisia.

"We would like to thank our employees. 2019 was our best year in turnover and customer loyalty so we all want to thank you for your commitment and engagement you have given to us and we ensure that we will stand by you to help you achieve your goals," said Sami BEN MANSOUR, General Manager for EMKA Electronics Tunisia.

"Mezzo operates in a highly competitive market whose imperative is to provide excellent service. Beyond the technological investments essential to the quality of our services, for more than two years now, we work on a daily basis so that our employees evolve in an environment where our desire to succeed together unite us around the same goal," said Christophe BOUYSSONADE, general manager for Mezzo Tunisia.

"These companies regularly assesses their culture, talent management, and people-related initiatives to think about how they can stay ahead of benchmarks. They don't simply want to meet the standard, they aspire to lead," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Tunisia.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in several countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization. Further, the certification is only awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to employee working conditions. https://bestplacestoworkfor.org/tunisia

