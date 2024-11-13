Teleperformance named among top 15 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe

BRISTOL, England, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune and Great Place To Work® have ranked global business services leader Teleperformance (TP) among the top 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe for the second consecutive year, ranking 12th among multinational companies. TP is the only company in the customer experience management industry to rank within the top 25 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe.

In particular, TP's operations in thee United Kingdom have been named to the list, which recognises the best companies to work for in Europe on an annual basis.

Companies on the 100 Best Companies to Work For™ list dramatically outperform the typical workplace in Europe by creating consistently great work experiences, according to Great Place to Work®. Earning a spot on the list is an indicator of high levels of trust across the organisation, with more employees from companies on the list reporting a consistently positive experience at work.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do at TP," said Alan Winters, TP Chief People Officer. "With a large diverse workforce, we hire and train for emotional intelligence and help employees grow to their full potential by sharing, listening and innovating – and a common thread through all of this is trust. We are encouraged and humbled by this feedback from our people across Europe who rated us so highly as a great employer. As the global leader in our industry, our goal is to continually be a great place to work in Europe and everywhere we operate."

TP's ranking on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe 2024 list is based on an analysis of confidential survey responses from TP employees across Europe compared to confidential employee survey responses from employees in the region. TP employees overwhelmingly reported being treated fairly, regardless of their social and socio-economic status, gender, race or sexual orientation, and that TP provided a safe place to work.

Earlier this year TP received Great Place to Work® certifications in 69 countries, including 26 countries in Europe. Today, 97% of TP employees work in a Great Place to Work®-certified location1.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its annual certification program is based on a rigorous methodology and independent employee feedback.

