Teleperformance Named 2021 Latin American Company of the Year

"TP´s regional leadership was among the first to recognize the potential of born-digital companies and create structures, processes, and dedicated teams to win these clients and be a part of their growth," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal. "TP´s performance is not only driven by winning new customers, but by growing with existing ones. It has positioned itself for sustained growth by partnering with born-digital companies in the fields of fintech, delivery, transportation, and travel and hospitality."

With 16.7 percent in 2019, TP holds the highest market share in the CALA nearshore market segment and outpaced the overall market growth. This success is the result of having the most diversified geographical footprint in CALA, with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru. TP has also consolidated long-term partnerships with some of the most renowned Fortune 200 brands in the United States, helping it develop a solid growth path in Mexico, Colombia, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Furthermore, TP leverages subject matter experts to support its commercial efforts by developing tailor-made solutions. It has evolved from merely providing a service to becoming a specialized partner offering consultancy and technology adoption services. As a result, its nearshoring revenues grew by 40.8 percent during the last three years, surpassing its overall revenue growth rate in Latin America during the same period. It also leveraged its robust pre-COVID-19 WAHA capabilities (processes, technologies, people) to seamlessly transition to a remote working model, ensuring no major disruptions in its service.

"As a company specialized in developing efficient processes, TP leverages its expertise to help customers create or reform internal workflows," noted Menutti. "Similarly, due to a lack of formal processes, some start-ups have significant security gaps. TP plays a fundamental role in assisting such companies by running risk assessment analysis and then developing and implementing the necessary processes and technology to secure their operations end-to-end."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com / Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

