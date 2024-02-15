Teleperformance launches digital services arm, TP Infinity, to better serve clients through consulting, design and system integration services

BRISTOL, England, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced the launch of its global digital consulting arm, TP Infinity, designed to deliver a holistic approach to building stronger brands through enhanced customer experience (CX).

TP Infinity seeks to address the growing client demand in the UK for an integrated approach to CX transformation in today's experience-led economy. Its comprehensive portfolio spans consulting, technology, data analytics, design and creative services, combining Teleperformance's growing, global digital CX and transformation services with three independent digital companies integrated through Teleperformance's recent acquisition of Majorel. These include:

IST Networks, a CX technology reseller, system integrator and managed service provider based in Egypt , with operations in Saudi Arabia , UAE and broader EMEA;

, with operations in , UAE and broader EMEA; Findasense, a digital marketing agency based in Spain , with operations in Mexico , Colombia and rest of Latin America ; and

, with operations in , and rest of ; and Junokai, a CX consulting firm based in Germany .

In the UK, Teleperformance has 7,000+ employees across seven cities, including London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Gateshead and Bangor. Clients are spread across different industry sectors, including Government, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Telecommunications and Utilities.

Faster, More Efficient, Enhanced CX

"In this new era of integrating AI-powered solutions into CX management, Teleperformance is investing in value-added services to help our clients design, analyse and deploy AI-powered solutions and accelerate their CX transformation," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Group. "Consolidating our digital consulting teams under the TP Infinity umbrella will allow us to keep tremendous focus on the extraordinary opportunities we have to help our clients build brand loyalty."

TP Infinity is comprised of a diverse team of more than 650 strategists, data lovers, tech enthusiasts, creative masterminds and operations gurus operating in 15 countries across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia who are united by a common purpose: to push the boundaries of CX.

To learn more about TP Infinity, visit www.tpinfinity.com.