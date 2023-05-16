Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Organizations Mitigate Security Breaches and Demonstrating an Industry-leading Competitive Strategy

Teleperformance continues to make significant financial investments in its global, compliance, privacy, and security organization, positioning it as the global security leader in the industry.

SAN ANTONIO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Teleperformance with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company adapts to a shifting digital industry environment to address an array of new challenges, improve customer care and ensure customer loyalty. It utilizes a state-of-the-art suite of information technology systems, front-office customer care applications and tools to give clients 24x7 real-time access to its proprietary systems and reports. Teleperformance continues to set the industry standard for global regulatory compliance, security, and privacy by way of its proprietary protocols and processes. The company has built an extremely strong internal framework to proactively identify and mitigate data breaches and combat fraud. The framework consists of highly trained, certified security professionals; advanced, proprietary security technology; well-defined global privacy and security standards; and consistent, regular employee education and awareness campaigns.

Teleperformance Award Logo

The company's business strategy effectively balances short-term performance and critical client needs with its long-term aspirations and vision. It has built excellent lasting relationships with clients that accelerate their growth and brand strength while ensuring that commerce and technology advance to benefit economies worldwide. In the past two decades, Teleperformance has built a large portfolio of long-standing and loyal marquee clients with an average relationship tenure of more than 13 years.

Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan observed, "Teleperformance is the most recognized BPO in the industry, by Frost & Sullivan, for its best practices, innovation, and advancements in security practices and certifications. It has also received the European Union's Binding Corporate Rules (BCR) approval as a data controller and processor."

Teleperformance operates a dedicated security organization and professional practice. Unlike competing service providers, it employs a large contingent of certified security personnel, and its Compliance, Security, and Privacy (CSP) team is distributed across three major geographic regions. Teleperformance Cloud Campus is a clear differentiator in the market as the demand for work-at-home solutions increases, making it the most efficient and effective model for hiring, training, and managing remote teams while ensuring exceptional, consistent front office and back office business services. It has the same high level of technological security as a physical brick-and-mortar site, something its competitors lack.

"Teleperformance has a world-class, C-level Global Compliance and Security Council that governs its Global Fraud Prevention program, reviews and evaluates new threats, and makes changes to company policies," added DeSalles. With its strong overall performance as a differentiated security organization, Teleperformance earns the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the global BPO outsourcing industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger sector share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry experts compare sector participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive analysis to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Weinkauf

P: 210.844.2505

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074349/Teleperformance_CSL_Award.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan