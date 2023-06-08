Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Customer Care with a Strong Balance of Automation, Technology, and Empathy and with Its Leading Position

Teleperformance shapes industry trends with a deep-rooted history of purpose-fit innovation that has impacted its role in the market, as seen by its incredible growth in Peru, doubling its YoY revenue from 2019 to 2022.

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the customer experience (CX) outsourcing services industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Teleperformance with the 2023 Peru Company of the Year Award. The company leads in omnichannel CX, offering a comprehensive digital business services portfolio that leverages its patented technology and dynamic workforce to engage with clients. The company differentiates as the largest service provider in the Latin American (LATAM) CX outsourcing services market, where it became the revenue leader in 2020. With its best practices, proprietary solutions, growth performance, ongoing innovation, and sustained leadership, Teleperformance is set apart from competitors.

Teleperformance's vision centers on enhancing the employee experience through technology and solutions, "delivering an outstanding CX at every opportunity." The company connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced digital business services to deliver best-in-class CX outsourcing services. Leveraging a land-and-expand approach, Teleperformance capitalized on the Peruvian CX outsourcing market's nascence by establishing Teleperformance Peru (TP Peru) in 2017. While many companies have tried to develop the Peruvian nearshore market for years, only TP Peru has significantly succeeded, making it a pioneer in the space. Teleperformance helps customers achieve top performance and operational efficiency.

According to Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "Teleperformance pioneered the industry's first multilingual hub that accommodates employees of various nationalities. Agents work from a single location while serving clients across various regions, enabling the company to maintain intimate client relationships."

With its visionary approach and commitment to sustainable practices, Teleperformance is well positioned as a market leader. Since its inception, Teleperformance has maintained a sterling reputation and customer-centric framework, leading to its coveted preferred partner status. The organization continues to excel and maintain its reputation as a preferred partner by delivering technology and human empathy through artificial intelligence, natural language processing, automation, voice assistants, chatbots, and self-service. Additionally, the company has deployed over 100 proprietary CX solutions and over 8,000 chatbots, a significant increase and demonstration of Teleperformance's robust digital services. The company leverages its talent to support development in Peru, while its portfolio, advanced technology, and comprehensive services well position it as the frontrunner in the CX outsourcing services market.

"Teleperformance is a pioneer in the highly competitive CX outsourcing services market through its consistent innovation, revolutionary strategies, and market impact. Teleperformance stands apart as a strong leader and best-in-class employer that prioritizes employee well-being across the entire organization," added Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Teleperformance earns the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Peru Company of the Year Award in the CX outsourcing services industry.

