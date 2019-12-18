Telenet Selects Infradata and BroadForward to Enable Converged Signaling Firewall Solution

Infradata deploys BroadForward's signaling firewall solution at Telenet, enabling security across 2G, 3G, 4G and later 5G access networks

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infradata and BroadForward are proud to announce to have been selected by Telenet to implement a converged signaling firewall solution. The firewall will provide Telenet Group, the largest provider of cable broadband services and third largest mobile operator in Belgium, an additional layer of security for both SS7 and Diameter networks to detect and prevent attacks such as subscriber ID theft, content theft and identify fake subscriber profiles.

Telenet specialises in the supply of broadband internet, fixed and mobile telephony services and cable television over a powerful HFC (hybrid fibre-coax) network to 4.9 million service subscribers. The acquisition of mobile operator Base enables Telenet to benefit from considerable operating synergies between their fixed and mobile network assets. The world's largest international TV and broadband company, Liberty Global, owns a 57.8% stake in Telenet.

Infradata is a preferred BroadForward Partner with the distinction of multiple certified engineers on staff. Infradata engineers are recognized by BroadForward as technical experts and advocates of BroadForward solutions, which includes 5G ready products for routing, interworking, security and number portability. Infradata is selected by Telenet based on their technical know-how and hands-on experience to design, implement and support BroadForward based solutions.

The BroadForward firewall solution is the first single-engine software solution designed to provide protection across 2G, 3G and 4G signaling protocols and will later include support for 5G (HTTP/2). The BroadForward solution enables security measures across network protocols. It includes message screening and filtering for SCCP, TCAP, INAP and MAP messages according to the relevant GSMA FS.11 (SS7) specifications, as well as support for FS.19 (Diameter) enabling security measures such as anti-spoofing and Diameter peer authentication.

Luk Bruynseels, VP Mobile Technology at Telenet, about selecting Infradata, "There are a lot of security products designed for a specific technology. Because networks today are highly integrated, operators should consider a threat to one domain as a threat to all domains. In a converged network such as ours, the traditional approach to secure signaling per access network and protocol doesn't suffice. This is where the BroadForward converged firewall solution excels, allowing us to detect attacks across networks and provide the tools to immediately act".

Infradata Managing Director Nico van Buitenen added: "The converged Firewall solution provides Telenet with a gradual path to a converged security architecture across Diameter, SS7 and later HTTP/2 – required for 5G signaling operations. Telenet now has a highly flexible central firewall function that works across legacy, current and future networks".

About Telenet

Telenet is the largest cable television operator in Belgium. Telenet offers quadruple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony (VoIP) as well as mobile voice and data services to 4.9 million service subscribers (RGUs) represented by 2.2 million customers as of September 30, 2016. Liberty Global indirectly owns 57.8% of Telenet. Telenet is listed on NYSE Euronext Bruxelles.

About Infradata

Infradata is an award-winning provider of cutting-edge security, cloud and network services and solutions. We enable clients to drive innovation and value with our best-of-breed approach. Infradata is a trusted partner for IT organisations of every size in all industries. Our experienced engineers and certified experts make the difference. Infradata creates the foundation for a secure and thriving digital economy and society.

About BroadForward

Four-time GSMA nominee for Best Mobile Technology, BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M networks. BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. BroadForward's active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to Next Generation Core, and includes the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Binding Support Function (BSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), 5G EIR, 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration). All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and supporting virtualization and cloud deployment (VMware, KVM, OpenStack, Amazon etc.) as well as containerized application deployment (Docker, Kubernetes). BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands. www.broadforward.com

SOURCE Infradata