Telemis' annual revenue figures keep climbing despite challenging economic landscape

One of the major highlights for Telemis over the last 12 months has been the acquisition of German medical imaging specialist, ITZ Medicom. This has helped to broaden the array of software tools that Telemis customers now have access to, as well as bringing further expertise into the organisation.

Another pivotal aspect of Telemis' success this year has been the support that it has been able to give to increasingly overstretched medical staff, especially those in the frontline of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. By leveraging the Telemis-Medical PACS/MACS platform, it has been possible to accelerate COVID diagnosis activities. This has also allowed artificial intelligence algorithms to be employed for monitoring the evolution of COVID lesions.

Just prior to lockdown, Telemis was able to ramp up its partnership with a major Swiss pathology centre, thanks to TM-Microscopy. This meant that a comprehensive home office workflow could be tested and then implemented for its entire pathology team, thereby ensuring they could continue their vital work without disruption.

Further roll-out of the INTUITUS business intelligence solution has been another major commercial driver for the company over the last year. It has proved invaluable in allowing clinical facilities to manage the current crisis with the maximum effectiveness. Medical centres in Belgium, for example, used INTUITUS to react quickly to situations as they arose and make the best possible use of their available resources.

"Telemis has shown once again that it is an enterprise with ever-growing potential. We have continued to maintain our profitability, while also reinforcing our European presence and gaining new clients," states Stephane Ketelaer, CEO of Telemis. "These are unprecedented times, and I would like to express my gratitude to the whole Telemis team for the incredible efforts they have made over this last year, helping healthcare professionals to keep saving lives."

About Telemis:

https://publitekltd.sharepoint.com/:b:/s/PublitekFTP/EUAQooUS_U5Fpar6yH4WnHoBCV62MJm3mgJOA4PYJ1-SSw?e=SxuvgI

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1345994/Telemis_Medical_Imaging.jpg

Contact Details:

Europe:

Telephone: +32 10 48 00 11

Email: info@telemis.com

North America:

Telephone: +1 703 436 9376

Email: info@telemis.com

Related Links

https://www.telemis.com



SOURCE Telemis