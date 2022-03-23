Telemedicine Cart Market worth USD 1.9 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Increasing demand for novel technologies in healthcare facilities to deliver enhanced care and obtain improved patient outcome is likely to foster the market expansion. Moreover, increasing digitalization in various healthcare setting adds advantage to opt for telemedicine carts. Also, with telemedicine cart, the feasibility of diagnosis, treatment and teleconsultation from any remote location allow to seek immediate access to care in no time, thereby augmenting the market demand.

Dual display cart segment accounted for 44% business share in 2021 and is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. High segment growth is attributed to couple of factors such as easy connectivity, extra storage, and flexible views. Furthermore, the device offers convenient side to side turning of either display and compartmentalizing screen viewing for caregiver and patient. Hence, aforementioned factors are propelling the industry outlook.

Some major findings of the telemedicine cart market report include:

Reduction of healthcare expenses owing to the implementation of telemedicine services will foster the business expansion.

Industry players focus on inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to increase market share and gain an edge over the competition.

Hospital segment is slated to exhibit CAGR of over 17.5% during the analysis period.

Telemedicine cart market from powered segment is poised to register 18% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. High segment growth is owing to advantages offered by such cart that include independent power source to ensure smooth functioning and the ability to connect from any remote location of teleconsultation. Additionally, the healthcare facilities located in rural areas where power outage is a common concern, the powered telemedicine carts play a major role to function with great efficiency in emergency conditions. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the market statistics.

Electronic powered lift segment accounted for 59.5% revenue share in 2021. The electronic lift technology segment adds advantage over the manual lift segment owing to its adjustment setting which works on electric motor and promote patient safety and mobility. The ease of handling & convenience in height adjustment coupled with increasingly popular within hospital care units and other clinical settings are major factors contributing to the business expansion.

Telemedicine cart market from homecare setting segment is set to cross USD 269.9 million by 2028. Growing acceptance of telemedicine among the patients at home care setting coupled with rising preference of geriatric population to avail healthcare facilities in home care settings will play a pivotal role in market expansion. Additionally, growing awareness regarding telemedicine services especially in rural areas has accelerated the business development.

Asia Pacific Telemedicine cart market is likely to exhibit over 20.7% CAGR through 2028. The Asia Pacific region accounts for a large percentage of the global population and most of it resides in rural areas. Therefore, increase in adoption of telemedicine cart in Asia Pacific region is expected to rise. Also, increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in this region, generates a need of technologically advanced platforms and equipment for the prevention and treatment of such diseases.

Few notable key players operating in the telemedicine cart industry include Poly, American Well, AMD Global Telemedicine, Parsys, GlobalMed, InTouch, and Ergotron. These market players are implementing various strategies to increase their geographical presence and consolidate their market share.

