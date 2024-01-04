Telegram Crypto Innovator TG.Casino $TGC Token Launches on DEX Today at 6pm UTC

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameFi market participants today welcome the decentralised exchange (DEX) launch of $TGC token, in a major development for the fully-licensed TG.Casino gaming platform that operates exclusively on Telegram.

$TGC token will launch on DEX markets at 6PM UTC on January 4 (7PM CET / 1PM EST / 10AM PST), at which point the $TGC will be available to buy.

Telegram crypto gaming platform TG.Casino’s $TGC token launches today on the Uniswap decentralised exchange

This comes after the breakout of the TG.Casino presale, in which $5,000,000 was raised, representing 100% of the fundraising goal.

With liquidity now added to the TGC/WETH trading pair on DEXtools (viewable here), the TG.Casino has bolstered optimism for the year ahead with a 12-month liquidity lock guarantee.

TG.Casino Hits $100m Wagering Milestone 2 Months Early

TG.Casino holders will also welcome the news that the gaming platform has surpassed the significant $100m wagering milestone two-months earlier than expected.

A large proportion – 74% – of $TGC supply is currently locked, thereby reducing the overhead risk of a sudden sell-off dumping the price of the coin at launch.

With 10-days until any scheduled unlocks, $TGC could. Quickly become a trending coin on popular trading sites such as DEXtools, marking TG.Casino a prime candidate for watch lists.

And this is without considering the long-term growth potential of the most exciting GameFi token launch of 2024, due to the rising interest in crypto casinos. GameFi tokens defied last year's bear market conditions to accelerate, in the case of Rollbit (RLB) up to $700m market caps.

This increase is also spotlighted by surging participation across the market, which according to Dune, has seen Cumulative Unique Users of Ethereum-based GameFi platforms soar from 5,000 at the start of the year to 70,000 by December 2023.

Indeed, Q3-Q4 2023 saw an explosion of interest in the GameFi vertical, with comparable leading Gambling token Rollbit (RLB) surging +5,343% YTD.

While second-largest, FUNtoken (FUN) posted a +160% intra-day price pump in December, as traders rushed into the promise of GameFi specific layer-2 scaling for Web3.

Amid a 32.6% surge in trading volume across the vertical, traders are gravitating to the market potential in the GameFi sector.

This leaves TG.Casino's $TGC poised as an early-entry opportunity for GameFi FOMO – positioning the project for major growth in coming months.

Why Crypto Watchers Are Following TG.Casino

Built by seasoned casino industry developers,TG.Casino delivers a high-octane innovative platform to the world of crypto gambling.

The fully-functional and operational project has also garnered the attention of high-rollers in the crypto gambling space, due to the exclusive offering of TG.Casino NFTs, which grant access to a tiered rewards program and weekly rakebacks.

However, the perks don't stop at high-net-worth players, with dramatic growth on the TG.Casino platform drawn in by the generous 25% cash-back on net losses from $TGC wagers and a 200% first deposit bonus up to 10 ETH.

$TGC trades on the Uniswap decentralised exchange. Plans for further exchange launches have not yet been announced. Stay in touch with TG.Casino developments on X and Telegram.

