Telecoming Wins Best Digital Entertainment Innovation Award at AfricaCom 2019

The immersive mobile service brings video entertainment to the next level

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecoming the international technology company specialized in digital services monetization, yesterday won the Best Digital Entertainment Innovation AfricaCom 2019 Award.

The company has developed a mobile immersive entertainment service to change the way users enjoy video on their mobile devices. It places the users in the heart of the action by offering high-resolution 360o videos and games. Without needing any hardware, the user becomes the main character of its own experience.

Telecoming's excellent knowledge of new technologies has allowed the company to create an innovative virtual reality service offering more than 70 video 360o presented in five different categories (travel, experiences, music, sports & games), almost 100 interactive video and virtual reality games for Android.

Innovation and technology bring technological companies the opportunity to develop outstanding differential services to entertainment users. According to Mohamed Benhamadi, Telecoming Operations Director for Africa & France, "We are committed to entertainment innovation and the development of engaging product. We are proud of this award mostly coming from the African market, which is extremely dynamic and interesting for Telecoming".

Africa is one of the top countries using the mobile phone as a payment method. With its own monetization technology, Telecoming can offer virtual reality and 360° videos for all the African countries.

About Telecoming

Specialized in mobile payments since 2008, Telecoming develops technology to monetize digital services. The company works hand in hand with the main mobile operators to create solutions focused on improving the complete mobile customer journey: from the advertising to the payment. Finally, the company will continue leading the direct carrier billing market through innovation in new digital payment alternatives across the world. The firm has been acknowledged by the London Stock Exchange as one of the most Inspiring European Organizations. Moreover, it's among Europe's 500 fastest growing companies, according to Morningstar's Inc. 5000 Ranking, 2018.

