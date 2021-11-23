Telecom Service Assurance Market worth $10.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Telecom Service Assurance Market by Component (Solutions (Fault and Event Management, Performance Management, and Quality and Service Management) and Services), Operator Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Telecom Service Assurance Market size to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2021 to USD 10.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Automation appears to be crucial for CSPs who engage in digital transformation, including 5G, enabled by Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). To avoid customer churn and financial implications, it is required to detect and remediate network or performance issues not only at the network operations level but also at service and customer satisfaction levels. CSPs tend to fulfill orders on time and provide efficient and cost-effective services. Apart from managing orders efficiently, service assurance solution providers help telecommunication providers, internet service providers, and similar vendor companies with the capability to find the faults that take place while delivering any service, network management, and workforce automation.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Telecom Service Assurance Market"

393 – Tables

53 – Figures

309 – Pages

The services to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the Telecom Service Assurance Market by component, the services is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The services segment has a key role to play in the Telecom Service Assurance Market. With the increasing adoption of telecom service assurance solutions among CSPs, the demand for support services is expected to gain traction among organizations. The Telecom Service Assurance Market based on services is segmented into professional services and managed services. The services market holds a substantial share of the total Telecom Service Assurance Market and is expected to grow at a high rate.

Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organization size, large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size Large enterprises hold a larger market size in the present market, as the segment has already shown major adoption and implementation of telecom service assurance services, wherein SMEs are expected to experience a high growth rate in the adoption of telecom service assurance products and services in the nearer future. With an increase in infrastructure and the advent of new technologies, such as cloud, enterprise mobility, 5G, IoT, and network orchestration, the demand for telecom service assurances tools is expected to increase across large enterprises.

Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate. Telecom operators are swiftly adopting cloud-based solutions as they reduce software maintenance and upgradation costs, provide faster deployment of systems, and increase flexibility in business operations. The advantages of the cloud deployment mode include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiencies, and the low-cost factor. The cloud-based telecom service assurance solution helps CSPs with high availability across multiple geographically distributed data centers, unlimited scalability for IoT and 5G growth, and agility to support on-demand digital service life cycles.

Mobile Operator is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Operator type, Mobile operator is expected to have a higher growth rate. The need for telecommunications companies to detect fraudulent calls in real-time to notify customers or shut down services on customer requests would drive the market growth of the mobile operator segment. Telecom service assurance solution provides unmatched, multidimensional customer experience metrics by addressing network evolution and growing traffic volumes. The solution focuses on network, service, and end-user-related data to deliver optimal service performance and customer experience management.

North America to hold the largest market size duringthe forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Telecom Service Assurance Market during the forecast period. Telecom operators in the region are enhancing their networking infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for 5G services in the future. Service assurance is expected to play a key role in the development of new networking infrastructure. The deployment of a 5G network in the region is expected to boost the demand for telecom service assurance solutions in the region. IoT creates a large amount of data, and with the increasing adoption of IoT, the demand for data services is expected to rise.

The key and emerging market players in the Telecom Service Assurance Market include NEC (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Amdocs (UK), NETSCOUT (US), Broadcom (US), HPE (US), Accenture (Ireland), Comarch (Poland), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), IBM (US), Intracom Telecom (Greece), Spirent (UK), TEOCO (US), EXFO (Canada), VMware (US), Cisco (US), CommScope (US), Anritsu (Japan), VIAVI Solutions (US), Enghouse Networks (Canada), MYCOM OSI (UK), RADCOM (Israel), Infovista (France), SysMech (UK), Itential (US), Aspire Technology (Ireland), Anodot (US), Matellio (US), Stixis (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global Telecom Service Assurance Market.

