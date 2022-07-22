Telecom Power System Market to Generate $7,360.2 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global telecom power system market generated $3,974.1 million revenue in 2021, which is set to hit $7,360.2 million by 2030, growing at a 7.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The usage of telecom services is growing fast because of the increasing number of telecom towers in developing regions, including APAC and Africa.

In order to cater to the surging demand for faster networks, the telecom industry continues to make advances in its network capacity, with new fiber and wireless deployments. The key drivers for this market are the growing interest in multi-access edge computing, rising adoption of private cellular networks, and escalating need to manage risks and reanalyze cybersecurity in the 5G era.

Segmentation Analysis

Generators hold the biggest share in the telecom power system market, of around 30%, since they act as a standby electricity source to enable operations in the event of power interruptions or an insufficient power supply.

The demand for diesel–solar power sources is predicted to advance at the highest CAGR, of over 8%, in the coming years. This will be due to the burgeoning usage of hybrid energy sources in telecommunications towers more frequently, as they reduce operational and maintenance costs by reducing diesel fuel usage.

The bad-grid category has a more than 40% share in the telecom power system market. This is mostly attributed to the widespread use of supplementary electricity sources in the rural areas of emerging economies, such as India , Brazil , and Africa , where the grid supply is not always reliable.

, , and , where the grid supply is not always reliable. Because DC power systems have so many applications in the telecom industry, the DC category has an over 60% share of the market. Additionally, is predicted to continue to lead the industry in the years to come as DC power can easily be stored in batteries, which are becoming increasingly important to telcos.

Regional Insights

APAC dominates the telecom power system market, generating over 40% of the global revenue, and it is also predicted to continue to hold the largest worldwide share over this decade. Since the population using mobile phones has been on the rise in recent years, telcos in the region are being encouraged to prioritize investment.

Due to its high speed of network connections, high mobile phone penetration, and widespread 4G-LTE networks, the North American market is predicted to achieve the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

Additionally, Europe had a significant market share in 2021 because of the expansion of business data volumes and growing use of cloud platforms. Germany is among the biggest markets for telcos in the region as it is a leader in technological advancements, which both spawn better networks and require them.

