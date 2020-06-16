Telecom Network Market Competitive Analysis, Growth Opportunity, Driving Factors and Highlights of the Market by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telecom network market was valued at a significant revenue share over the past few years and is anticipated to further grow at a lucrative rate over the coming years. The market has witnessed growing deployment of LTE and 4G infrastructure. In addition, there is an increasing need for telecom services across developed and rural areas, which is further fueling the market growth.

Drivers:

The market is driven by the growing demand for commercializing 5G network to improve speed capabilities of the Internet. Supportive government regulations are fueling investments for the development of 5G technology. Furthermore, the increasingly growing concept of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is set to offer greater flexibility for corporate employees and is also aiding in enhancing the device connectivity within an enterprise ecosystem. Shifting customer behavior, coupled with increasing pressure and expectations from the companies have generated a greater number of revenue streams. The booming number of tech giants and over-the-top players in the market is becoming an innovation driver for the market. In addition, a greater number of narratives related to future telecommunication industry is opening up new opportunities for the new entrants to establish themselves.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the market segmentation comprises North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The US government has launched their LTE-network on a greater than 90% of their cellular sites to optimize the IoT connectivity across the country. Furthermore, government authorities like the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) are improving the present regulatory framework. This will aid the further investment for effective provision and deployment of 5G data connectivity.

The service providers are focusing to rapidly improve the global 5G network commercialization over the next decade. For example, a leading telecom operator in China in June 2019 announced their investment plan of approximately USD 4.4 billion to build around 50,000 5G base stations across the country. According to telecomlead, companies are Apple, Inc. are striving to keep up with the 5G trend as the iPhone sale has recorded a significant decline and is estimated to pick up when 5G gains commercial momentum. Moreover, supportive government initiatives are also expected to roll out better electronics devices during the forecast period. For instance, the Government of India in September 2018, released a National Digital Communication Policy that was aimed at raising funds of approximately USD 100 billion to effectively develop and advance the telecommunication infrastructure and facilities of the country.

Competitive Landscape:

With 5G technology is growing into prominence, companies are striving to capitalize on these new technologies to attract and retain customers. Some of the key players operating in this market comprises Huawei, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Nokia, ZTE, Motorola, Emerson, and Cisco Systems. In the coming years, holistic network security is anticipated to become a critical measure than ever and is expected to witness encryption transitions for a more pervasive technology. Also, the EU legislation such as the GDPR has been regarded as a key driving factor aiding the adoption of encryption for both physical and virtual networks. Therefore, service providers are expected to realign and maximize their offering to maximize their market profits and sync with the upcoming technological trends over the next few years.

A telecommunications network is a collection of terminal nodes in which links are connected so as to enable telecommunication between the terminals. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Telecom Network Report by Material, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Telecom Network basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Market Segmentation:

The major players profiled in this report include:

Huawei

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Nokia

ZTE

Motorola

Emerson

Cisco Systems

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Public Switching Equipment

Transmission Equipment

Network Software

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Telecom Network for each application, including-

Company

Government

