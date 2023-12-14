Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Projected to Reach $173.8 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The telecom network infrastructure market is driven by an increase in adoption of wearable devices, and propels the growth and demand for flexible and thin batteries in the Internet of Things (IoT).

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Telecom Network Infrastructure Market By Component, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the global telecom network infrastructure market was valued at $96.9 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $173.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The telecom network infrastructure market is expected to witness notable growth owing to rising demand for network maintenance and adoption of 5G network infrastructure. Moreover, emergence of internet of things (IOT) is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, government network radiation rules limit the growth of telecom networks.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $96.9 Billion Market Size in 2032 $173.8 Billion CAGR 6.3 % No. of Pages in Report 321 Segments Covered Component, Technology, End User and Region Drivers Rising demand for network maintenance Adoption of 5G network infrastructure Opportunities Emergence of Internet of Things (IOT) Restraints Government network radiation rules

The Product segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the product segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global telecom network infrastructure industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, The telecom network infrastructure market includes base stations such as macro cell, micro cell, pico cell, femtocell. In addition, these several types of base stations serve as the market's mainstay for telecom network infrastructure, meeting the constantly changing demands of wireless communication.

The 4G/LTE segment maintains its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the 4G/LTE segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global telecom network infrastructure market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the growing need for small and portable electronics.

The Enterprises segment maintains its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global telecom network infrastructure market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, high-volume data traffic may be sent effectively, dependably, and securely thanks to OTN, which also performs necessary tasks including multiplexing, forward error correction, and optical signal monitoring.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global telecom network infrastructure market revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.14% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is primarily attributed to the high need for consumer electronics in the telecom network infrastructure market. As a center of technology, the area has seen a rise in the use of small, effective power sources to sustain a wide range of portable electronics, such as wearables, smartphones, and other electronic devices.

Leading Market Players:

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Cisco System, Inc

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Fujitsu

ZTE Corporation

Sprint Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global telecom network infrastructure market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

