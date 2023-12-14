Telecom Expense Management Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2032 at 12.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of mobile phones & other portable devices and surge in demand for managing the increasing telecom expense, drives the growth of the global telecom expense management market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Telecom Expense Management Market by Type (Dispute Management, Invoice Management, Ordering & Provisioning Management, Sourcing Management, Usage Management, and Others), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium-sized Enterprise), End User (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Automotive, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" According to the report, the global generated $3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The telecom expense management market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in adoption of mobile phones and other portable devices, increased investment on 5G infrastructure, and surge in demand for managing the increasing telecom expense. Moreover, growing need for expense visibility and cost reduction is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, security issues and a lack of interoperability limit the growth of the telecom expense management market.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1136

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $9.7 Billion CAGR 12.7 % No. of Pages in Report 439 Segments covered Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of mobile phones and other portable devices Surge in demand for managing the increasing telecom expense Increased investment on 5G infrastructure Opportunities Growing need for expense visibility and cost reduction Restraints Security issues and a lack of interoperability

COVID-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted telecom expense management (TEM) by reshaping the way organizations approach and manage their telecom expenses. The widespread shift to remote work during the pandemic has altered communication patterns, device usage, and data consumption for businesses.

With employees relying more on mobile devices and remote connectivity, there has been an increased demand for flexible and scalable TEM solutions to adapt to these changes.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of TEM in providing organizations with real-time visibility into their telecom expenses, enabling them to optimize costs and ensure efficient resource allocation during uncertain economic times.

The economic challenges posed by the pandemic have driven businesses to scrutinize their budgets more closely, making TEM solutions crucial for identifying cost-saving opportunities and enforcing policies to control expenses.

Buy this Complete Report (434 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/telecom-expense-management-market/purchase-options

The invoice management segment to rule the market

By type, the invoice management segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the global telecom expense management market revenue, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of invoice processing. However, the usage management segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, owing to optimize costs, enhance efficiency, and align telecom services with business needs.

The on-premise segment to dominate by 2032

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global telecom expense management market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to the integration of on-premise solutions with hybrid models, allowing organizations to benefit from both the control and customization of on-premise deployments and the flexibility and scalability offered by the cloud. However, the cloud segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 15.0% throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing emphasis on real-time analytics and reporting, allowing organizations to make informed decisions on-the-fly and respond swiftly to changing telecom usage patterns.

The large enterprise segment to dominate by 2032

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global telecom expense management market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced analytics and machine learning within TEM solutions for large enterprises. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 14.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to the integration of automation and artificial intelligence into TEM processes, enabling SMEs to streamline telecom expense tracking, optimize usage, and identify potential cost savings.

The IT and telecom segment to dominate by 2032

By end user, the IT & telecom segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global telecom expense management market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to the growing emphasis on leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning within TEM to automate processes, analyze large datasets, and derive actionable insights for cost optimization. However, the BFSI segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced analytics and automation within TEM solutions tailored for the BFSI sector. These technologies enable real-time visibility into telecom expenses, allowing institutions to analyze vast datasets efficiently, identify patterns, and optimize costs.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global telecom expense management market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to increasing complexity of telecom services, particularly with the rollout of 5G networks, has fueled the demand for TEM solutions that can effectively manage the intricacies of these advanced technologies. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of 5G technology across various countries, leading to a surge in demand for TEM solutions that can effectively manage the complexities associated with the rollout of advanced telecommunications services.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1136

Leading Market Players

Accenture

Avotus

Calero

CGI Inc.

Widepoint Corporation

Tangoe

Vodafone Group Plc

Sakon

TeleManagement Technologies, Inc.

Upland Software, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global telecom expense management market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Robot Operating System Market Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2032

Travel and Expense Management Software Market Expected to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2032

Network Management Market Expected to Reach $25.3 Billion by 2032

Content Marketing Market Expected to Reach $1956.4 Billion by 2032

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Expected to Reach $50.5 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg