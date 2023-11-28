Telecom API Market worth $664.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's expected that factors including 5G integration, the growth of IoT applications, the greater usage of AI and machine learning, and an emphasis on security and privacy will impact the telecom API industry in the future. RCS, blockchain integration, and creative API monetization techniques might all expand in the market, and customization choices and developer ecosystem expansion will always be prioritised. The development of telecom APIs is anticipated to be influenced by global connectivity initiatives as well as efforts to improve interoperability and standardisation.

The Telecom API Market size is projected to grow from USD 320.9 billion in 2023 to USD 664.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Telecom operators are increasingly focusing on providing value-added services to their customers. Telecom APIs play a crucial role in enabling the development and integration of these services, such as mobile payments, messaging services, and location-based services and has led to significant market growth.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered Type of API (SMS, MMS and RCS API, IVR/ voice store and voice control API, payment API, web RTC API, ID/SSO and subscriber API, location API, M2M and IOT API, content delivery API, and Others (Quality of Service, Device Information, and Advertising API)), User (Enterprise Developer, Internal Developer, Partner Developer, Long Tail Developer), and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Twilio (US), AT&T (US), Vodafone Group (UK), Google (US), Telefonica (Spain), Verizon (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Orange SA (France), Cisco (US), Nokia (Finland), Huawei (China), Bharti Airtel (India), Mavenir (US), Boku (US), RapidAPI (US), LocationSmart (US), SMSLOTS (Turkey), Xeebi (US), Plivo (US), Tenios (Germany), EnableX (Singapore), MessageBird (Netherlands), Telnyx (US)

Based on user, the enterprise developer segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

In the dynamic landscape of the Telecom API Market, enterprise developers emerge as integral architects of innovation and efficiency. Tasked with designing, constructing, and maintaining software applications within the organizational realm, these professionals wield the power of telecom APIs to seamlessly integrate telecommunication services into their creations. Through their adept application development skills, enterprise developers craft solutions that harness the capabilities of telecom APIs, whether it be for unified communications, mobile applications, or IoT platforms.

Based on user, the partner developer segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Partner developers have emerged as pivotal collaborators for telecom service providers in the Telecom API Market. These external entities or individuals actively engage in leveraging the provider's APIs to integrate, innovate, and enhance the functionalities of applications and services. Through strategic partnerships, developers seamlessly integrate telecom APIs into their applications, spanning services such as SMS, voice calling, and location-based features.

Asia Pacific is expected to expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Telecom API Market in Asia Pacific is highly competitive, as China, India and Japan have a strong focus on Research and Development (R&D) and innovation. The Asia Pacific digital economy is expanding and experiencing growing regional demand. The Telecom API Market in the Asia Pacific region is dynamically influenced by several key factors. With a high penetration of mobile devices and smartphones, the demand for telecom APIs has surged, enabling mobile network operators to enhance service functionality and user experiences. The ongoing digital transformation initiatives across countries in the region further contribute to the adoption of cloud services, IoT, and other technologies reliant on telecom APIs. The growth of e-commerce and FinTech sectors has driven the need for secure communication channels, spurring the use of APIs for authentication, messaging, and payment processing. Government-backed initiatives promoting digital transformation, smart cities, and eGovernance are also leveraging telecom APIs for connectivity and data exchange. Overall, the Asia Pacific Telecom API Market is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, as organizations in the region increasingly realize the benefits of these technologies.

Top Key Companies in Telecom API Market:

The Telecom API Market comprises major providers, such as Twilio (US), AT&T (US), Vodafone Group (UK), Google (US), Telefonica (Spain), Verizon (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Orange SA (France), Cisco (US), Nokia (Finland), Huawei (China), Bharti Airtel (India), Mavenir (US), Boku (US), RapidAPI (US), LocationSmart (US), SMSLOTS (Turkey), Xeebi (US), Plivo (US), Tenios (Germany), EnableX (Singapore), MessageBird (Netherlands), Telnyx (US). To increase their market share in the telecom API industry, these competitors have used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

Recent Developments

In September 2023 , Vodafone started providing banks, hospitals, and schools with a new network Application Programmable Interface (API) that notifies smartphone users about incoming call identities.

, Vodafone started providing banks, hospitals, and schools with a new network Application Programmable Interface (API) that notifies smartphone users about incoming call identities. In February 2023 , Telefonica extended the collaboration framework with Microsoft to the area of programmable networks through APIs in the context of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. With this global project, the operators are opening up access to their telco and network capabilities to developers, cloud service providers and enterprises in general through interoperable network APIs based on open industry standards.

, Telefonica extended the collaboration framework with Microsoft to the area of programmable networks through APIs in the context of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. With this global project, the operators are opening up access to their telco and network capabilities to developers, cloud service providers and enterprises in general through interoperable network APIs based on open industry standards. In September 2023 , Ericsson partnered with Deutsche Telekom (DT), to launch a commercial partnership to offer communication and network APIs to developers and enterprises.

, Ericsson partnered with Deutsche Telekom (DT), to launch a commercial partnership to offer communication and network APIs to developers and enterprises. In February 2023 , Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile developed a platform with joint Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) called T-DevEdge to make it easy and simple for the global developer community to create new, connected solutions.

, Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile developed a platform with joint Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) called T-DevEdge to make it easy and simple for the global developer community to create new, connected solutions. In February 2023 , The GSMA announced a new industry-wide initiative called GSMA Open Gateway, a framework of universal network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs), designed to provide universal access to operator networks for developers. Launched with the support of 21 mobile network operators, the move represents a paradigm shift in the way the telecoms industry designs and delivers services in an API economy world.

Telecom API Market Advantages:

Service providers may quickly innovate and introduce new offerings thanks to telecom APIs. Using APIs, developers may build apps that improve communication services, provide new functionality, and cater to changing user needs.

Service providers can create a more smooth and satisfying customer experience by integrating telecom APIs. APIs make it possible for features like voice verification, multimedia messaging, and SMS notifications, which enhance user interaction and personalization.

Telecom APIs offer chances for generating income. Service providers can charge for the use of their APIs, give them to developers for the creation of value-added services, or enter into joint ventures that make use of the API's features.

Telecom APIs speed up the creation and introduction of new services. Pre-built APIs for communication features can be used by developers, cutting down on development time and expediting the time to market for creative applications.

Due to the scalability of telecom APIs, service providers can meet growing communication demands. APIs are scalable, allowing for increased traffic and maintaining communication service performance even with a growing user base and number of devices.

For service providers, implementing telecom APIs might be financially advantageous. APIs provide a ready-made solution in place of creating communication features from the ground up, saving development costs and improving resource allocation.

Telecom APIs enable communication services to be easily incorporated into a variety of applications, websites, and systems by facilitating cross-platform integration. The reach and accessibility of communication functions are improved by this compatibility.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the global Telecom API Market by type of API, user, and region in terms of value.

To forecast the size of the market segments to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Telecom API Market

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the Telecom API Market landscape.

To strategically analyze the macro and micro markets to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Telecom API Market

To analyze the industry trends, pricing data, patents, and innovations related to the Telecom API Market.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Telecom API Market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and Research & Development (R&D) activities.

