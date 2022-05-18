Tele2 delivers 5G private network to X Shore's factory in Nyköping, Sweden

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) Tele2 has signed an agreement with electric boat company X Shore to build a private 5G network in their newly built factory in Nyköping, Sweden. By having its own 5G network, X Shore will become more flexible and efficient in its production of the electric boats of the future.

Digitalization across industries is increasing and with this also comes the need for stable connectivity. In Nyköping, Sweden, X Shore is establishing a new facility with the ambition of becoming the world's most sustainable boat factory, with the capacity to produce over 400 electric boats a year. Now Tele2 and X Shore have signed an agreement which entails Tele2 delivering digital infrastructure to the new factory in the form of a private 5G network.

X Shore will use its 5G network to wirelessly connect production equipment to collect data and maintain and control production. The wireless production equipment will also be more flexible, allowing X Shore to move quickly if production increases or changes. Assembly descriptions and quality controls will all be digitalized and continually updated on connected tablets.

- A private mobile 5G network provides completely new opportunities to digitalize, automate, and streamline operations for all types of industries. X Shore is a world leader when it comes to sustainable, electric boats and with a modern 5G network in its new factory, they are now also at the forefront as an example of how a manufacturing company can use technology in a smart and efficient way, says Stefan Trampus, Executive Vice President B2B at Tele2

The digital infrastructure is based on a private 5G network from Tele2. A private 5G network is a locally scaled-down mobile network that uses frequencies which PTS (Public Telecommunications Service) gives X Shore local permission to use on its property. A private frequency enables X Shore to have a secure, predictable, and accessible wireless digital infrastructure independent of loads on public or unlicensed networks. In addition, 5G is a standard that will be supported for many years to come and will contribute to a sustainable solution for X Shore.

- Our goal is to ensure sustainable and efficient production at all levels, from our working environment to environmental impact and financially. We also need a network that is robust, safe, and efficient. With a private 5G network, we also enable increased automation with, for example, connected tools and self-driving vehicles, says Elias Wästberg, Head of X Shore Industries 1.

Tele2's purpose is to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. Ever since Tele2 was founded in 1993, we have continued to challenge prevailing norms and dusty monopolies. Today our networks enable mobile and fixed connectivity, telephony, data network services, TV, streaming and global IoT solutions for millions of customers. We drive growth through customer satisfaction and smart combined offerings. Tele2 has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1996. In 2021, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 27 billion and reported an underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 10 billion. For latest news and definitions of measures, please see our homepage www.tele2.com

About X Shore

The Swedish climate-tech and electric boat company X Shore was founded in 2016 in Stockholm. Made in Sweden, X Shore has become the world's leading supplier of electric boats with customers in markets such as North America and EU. X Shores boats use no fossil fuels and have minimal impact on marine wildlife. X Shore has been awarded a number of prizes for the design of the model Eelex 8000, and in 2022 the company was nominated for the European Powerboat of the Year and received the jury's special mention.

X Shore creates 100% electric boats for a fossil free tomorrow. By combining Swedish maritime craftsmanship with technology, innovation and sustainability we change and charge the future of the boat industry.

