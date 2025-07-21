Tekscend Photomask Expands Production Capacity in Europe with Strategic Photomask Writing Investment

Installation of Mycronic SLX1 laser writer to boost productivity and diversify photomask offerings produced at Corbeil, France facility

CORBEIL, France, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekscend Photomask (formerly Toppan Photomask), the world's largest merchant photomask supplier for the semiconductor industry, has installed a state-of-the-art photomask laser writing system, the SLX1, at its Corbeil, France facility. This marks the first European deployment of the SLX1 system, manufactured by Swedish technology leader, Mycronic AB.

The SLX1 Photomask Laser Writing System from Mycronic AB

The new system represents a strategic investment by Tekscend in strengthening Europe's semiconductor ecosystem. By expanding its capacity, productivity, and technology mix, Tekscend is reaffirming its role as a critical enabler of chip manufacturing in Europe. The Corbeil site works alongside Tekscend's Advanced Mask Technology Center (AMTC) joint-venture facility in Dresden, Germany to deliver a full spectrum of photomask solutions—from standard technology laser-written masks to high-end eBeam technologies for cutting-edge nodes.

"We stand by the mantra: 'No masks – no chips!'," said Tekscend Europe President, Adrian Phillips. "This investment not only underscores our commitment to supporting our customers; it also reflects our dedication to advancing Europe's semiconductor ecosystem. We believe Europe's success depends on strong partnerships and this is an open invitation to work with us going forward."

Boosting Capability and Resilience for the European Market

The SLX1 brings faster writing speeds, improved quality, and greater manufacturing flexibility to Tekscend's Corbeil facility. With this addition, Tekscend is:

Boosting plant productivity, particularly high-end laser capacity, while expanding the range of photomasks produced

Securing and increasing capacity, enabling support for more complex mask designs

Ensuring operational continuity, by maintaining and increasing capacity while replacing end-of-life tools. Tekscend Photomask is the only photomask supplier actively investing in tool replacement to ensure continuous supply for European semiconductor manufacturers

The SLX1 also contributes to diversifying Tekscend's European supply base for photomask manufacturing, complementing recent investments, such as the installation of an advanced Multi-Beam Mask Writer (MBMW) from IMS Nanofabrication at the AMTC, and Tekscend's collaboration with Mycronic, IMS Nanofabrication and Vistec advocating for supply chain support beyond wafer fabs and foundries in support of the EU Chips Act 2.

"We are delighted by Tekscend's installation of the SLX1—our first SLX installation in Europe," said Charlott Samuelsson, Senior Vice President Pattern Generators, Mycronic. "We are confident it will make a major contribution to the rising demand for photomasks from the semiconductor industry in Europe and across the world."

A Longstanding Commitment to Europe's Semiconductor Future

Tekscend has played a foundational role in supporting Europe's semiconductor supply chain, including the establishment of the AMTC joint venture with GLOBALFOUNDRIES in Dresden in 2002. Today, Tekscend remains the only photomask manufacturer with facilities in Europe, the US, and Asia, enabling seamless global support.

About Tekscend Photomask

Tekscend Photomask Corp. is the world's premier provider of photomasks for semiconductors. Headquartered in Tokyo, Tekscend leverages its worldwide customer service network and eight manufacturing facilities in key geographic locations to offer the world's most advanced photomask technology. Tekscend has also expanded into nanoimprint molds, waveguides and other nano-fabricated products. For more information, visit https://www.photomask.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734444/Tekscend_Mycronic_SLX1.jpg