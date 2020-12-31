Tejas Networks wins an international order of USD 13 Million from South East Asia region

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has received a purchase order of $13 million from a leading telecommunications service provider in South East Asia. As per the contract, Tejas will supply and install its award-winning TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband products (TJ1400UCB) to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region. The project is expected to be executed within the next 12 months.

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to be chosen for this prestigious project that will enable a sizable rural population to experience the tangible benefits of high-speed, reliable and affordable wireless internet for the first time. TJ1400UCB is an innovative product that provides the flexibility to rapidly rollout broadband services on optical fiber, wireless or copper media, as per available infrastructure, at highly affordable costs. Tejas was selected because of our cutting-edge products, as well as our vast experience in timely rollouts of large-scale broadband access and optical transmission networks around the globe, including Government of India's BharatNet and Railway WiFi projects."

Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Tejas Networks, said, "We are excited that Tejas has been selected as the primary telecom equipment supplier for this challenging project. Ubiquitous and affordable broadband has become a necessity in modern life and is a critical tool to deliver advanced services such as telemedicine, e-education, online banking, e-commerce and e-governance services. TJ1400UCB leverages our unique software-defined hardware™ architecture to seamlessly integrate state-of-the-art broadband access technologies and high-capacity packet transmission services in one shelf with the added benefits of unified management, space reduction and power savings to achieve a cost-effective rollout."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

