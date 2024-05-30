Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc. Announces NMPA Approved Lidoderm® in China on May 8, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teikoku Pharma USA (TPU) announced today that the NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) has approved Lidoderm® ("lidocaine 5% patch as lidocaine cataplasms") for the treatment of Post Herpetic Neuralgia (PHN) in China. TPU entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Link Healthcare Group (LHG) in 2018 to develop and distribute Lidoderm® in China.

Lidoderm® offers a topical and non-systemic approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain symptoms associated with PHN. Following a once daily 12 hours on/12 hours off application schedule, up to three patches can be used at one time.

In the US, Lidoderm® is marketed by TPU Pharma (subsidiary of TPU) and its authorized generic lidocaine patch 5% is marketed by Endo USA, Inc. It is also marketed as Versatis® in Europe and Latin America by Grünenthal GmbH. Our lidocaine patch 5% has been marketed by our partners worldwide and over 3.7 billion patches have been delivered to patients since its launch. "Although this has been a long journey, we are happy to see Lidoderm® receive approval in China, an important market for our product that will also impact the lives of those suffering with Post Herpetic Neuralgia" said Paul Mori, CEO

About Teikoku Pharma USA

In collaboration with worldwide partners, TPU distributes its products to key markets globally. TPU excels not only in topical external preparations such as hydrogels, tapes and ointments, but also in systemic transdermal patches, solidifying its position as industry experts.

Lidoderm® is a hydrogel patch that contains 5% lidocaine. It offers a topical approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain symptoms associated with PHN.

