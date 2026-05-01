Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Out Now on Meta Quest, Pico, and Steam VR

Award-winning Cortopia Studios launches the first-ever Turtles VR game

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been everywhere from New York City to Dimension X, but with the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, Beyond Frames Entertainment and Cortopia Studios take the iconic heroes into an all-new reality for the very first time: virtual reality.

Watch the full release trailer here: https://youtu.be/TK2PFmvvVf0

Available now on Meta Quest, Steam VR, and Pico for $24.99, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is a story-based action adventure game that can be enjoyed single-player, or with friends in optional co-operative multiplayer, allowing players to join together and push against the forces of The Foot.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City takes players to a New York City where the Shredder has been defeated and, in the void left behind, warring factions are vying for total control – from Karai, the leader of the Japanese branch of The Foot Clan, to Mashima, a mystic determined to resurrect the ruthless chaos and power that he believes their fallen leader stood for.

Players will explore the neighborhoods you've sworn to protect, square off against classic foes, and chow down on pizza – just like a real Turtle. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, players are in full control of their play style and experience, engaging however they feel their favorite Turtle would – from stealthy attacks to outright berserker action.

In addition to the base game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is available with a Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade for $4.99, featuring four alternate skins for each Turtle (Mirage, Nostalgia, Owari Masks and Red Masks), alongside an in-game digital art book and an in-game browsable soundtrack.

To learn more, follow Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City on Discord, X, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

PRESS KIT

Press kit for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City can be found here: https://bit.ly/3GMgdqP

CONTACT:

Press Contact: Jim Squires, press@beyondframes.com

Beyond Frames Publishing: Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing, hello@beyondframes.com, +46 8 50235808

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https://news.cision.com/beyond-frames/r/teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles--empire-city-out-now-on-meta-quest--pico--and-steam-vr,c4342105

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